NetObjex Launches NetObjex Advantage Partner Program

IRVINE, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetObjex, Inc. (http://netobjex.com/), an Intelligent Automation Platform serving Smart Cities and Connected Enterprises, today announced the launch of its NetObjex Advantage Partner Program.

The program has been designed to bring greater adoption of the NetObjex Platform in Enterprises embracing Digital Transformation by promoting and supporting Systems Integrators in Solution Engineering, Marketing and Field Installation Support.

NetObjex and Systems Integrators collaborating on Digital Transformation through IoT, AI and Blockchain The NetObjex Advantage Partner Program offers 3 tracks

"We are excited to announce the NetObjex Advantage Partner Program. Systems Integrators play a vital role in the IT ecosystem and through this program we believe we will enable and empower a new breed of solutions that leverage the convergence of IoT, AI and Blockchain in the Enterprise space," says Raghu Bala, CEO of NetObjex.

The NetObjex Intelligent Automation Platform powers a wide variety of solutions including Supply Chain Tracking and Tracing, Preventative Maintenance and Monitoring, Customer Engagement & Inter-device Transactions. The platform leverages IoT for data acquisition and dissemination, blockchain for device discovery, authentication, communication and transaction, and AI for anomaly detection and optimization.

"This is a comprehensive initiative and will provide Integrators with the Tools, Training and Technical knowhow. We have structured this program to be mutually beneficial, in that it would provide Systems Integrators with the Competitive Advantage that they seek, while providing NetObjex with greater reach among Enterprises across multiple verticals," added Georgey Jacob, Director of Growth at NetObjex.

Systems Integrators globally are invited to join this program, and can learn more at https://www.netobjex.com/partner/

"Going into an iconic year 2020 and the decade ahead, we foresee that the next Technology refresh cycle in the Enterprise space is going to be huge with forward-thinking organizations embracing these new technologies, automating more processes, and jockeying for market leadership. Systems Integrators will play a vital role, and with our technology stack and this partnership initiative, we can chart a new course in the Enterprise IT space," added Bala.

About NetObjex

NetObjex is an innovative Intelligent Automation Platform provider for managing digital assets with applications in Transportation, Manufacturing/Industry 4.0, Supply Chain and Logistics, Media, Healthcare and Education ecosystems.

Contact: Georgey Jacob, Director of Marketing, 215438@email4pr.com, +1 855.928.2283

