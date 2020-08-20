NetObjex Partners with iWire Technologies to Expand Market Coverage in Middle East & Asia

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetObjex is pleased to announce a partnership with iWire Technologies to expand coverage in the Middle East and Asia region by combining NetObjex's Digital Twin Matrix Platform with iWire Technologies's services as an IoT solution provider to activate and manage Sigfox enabled smart connected devices.

iWire Technologies is an IoT solution provider serving enterprise and government customers. "Communications is the backbone of smart connected devices and iWire Technologies is well positioned to capture significant market share for Sigfox operators in several key markets. Our Matrix platform enables iWire Technologies to accelerate deployment of IoT solutions backed by comprehensive real-time management and intelligent automation of digital assets", stated Raghu Bala, CEO of NetObjex.

"The era of smart connected devices is here. Sigfox is a significant communications backbone in this ecosystem, and iWire Technologies is positioning for scaling to millions of IoT devices. Our partner for this journey is NetObjex with its Matrix Platform, which will help us unlock the next generation of computing involving IoT, AI and blockchain technologies," added Ahmed Fasih Akhtar, Founder and CEO of iWire Technologies.

This partnership combines the NetObjex Matrix platform with iWire Technologies's plans to expand its operations across several countries spanning Middle East, Africa & Asia with a potential market of over 150 million connections, within the next 5 years.

About NetObjex

NetObjex provides enterprise software and business solutions for real-time tracking, tracing and monitoring of digital assets. The industrial grade NetObjex Matrix digital twin asset management platform unifies IoT, AI and blockchain technologies as a continuum for intelligent automation and data marketplaces. NetObjex clients and partners benefit from global coverage across key verticals like energy, manufacturing, transport, healthcare, communications, retail & government.

About iWire Technologies

iWire Technologies is part of iWire Group, which is focused providing IoT devices and solutions for the Sigfox ecosystem. We are an IoT designer, systems integrator & IoT technical advisory for businesses & government organizations. We offer tailor-made IoT solutions with the combination of technical assets, hardware devices / sensors, low-power wide area communication networks based on Sigfox and cloud-based applications. Together with our partner ecosystem, we are able to offer a total integrated IoT Solution and build IoT value chain for our customers

Contact: Georgey Jacob, 949-212-0136, [email protected]

SOURCE NetObjex, Inc