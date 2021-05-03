NetObjex Partners with Zortag for Anti-Counterfeiting and Tracking of Assets for the Digital Economy

IRVINE, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetObjex, a SaaS Platform for the Digital Economy, today announced a partnership with Long Island, NY based Zortag, a maker of security and authentication technologies.

NetObjex, a leading player in the Digital Asset space, has developed NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) for digital, physical and dynamic assets for last 4 years, announced new last-mile security measures. "NFTs are a great way to tokenize unique assets. These assets can be a) digital e.g. music, movies; b) physical e.g. paintings, sculpture; or c) dynamic e.g. energy, water, carbon emissions. We have a comprehensive platform for handling all these cases using our unique combination of IoT-AI-Blockchain system", stated Raghu Bala, CEO of NetObjex.

"We have a patented technology at Zortag that is a powerful anti-counterfeiting solution, and when integrated with NetObjex provides customers with the peace of mind that the physical asset backing the NFT is infact authentic", states Dr. Satya Sharma, President & CEO of Zortag.

The NetObjex platform provides capabilities for

creation digital twins of physical assets

associating that twin with an NFT on a blockchain

the creation of storefronts for the sale of NFTs

secure vaults for those wanting to warehouse their valuables

wallets with unique Zortag scanning capabilities for consumers to verify physical goods and track their NFT tokens

"We have built an end-to-end platform for all participants in the NFT ecosystem, which sets us apart from the rest of the pack", added Bala.

About NetObjex

NetObjex provides enterprise software and business solutions for real-time tracking, tracing and monitoring of digital assets. The industrial grade NetObjex Matrix digital twin asset management platform unifies IoT, AI and blockchain technologies as a continuum for intelligent automation and data marketplaces. NetObjex clients and partners benefit from global coverage across key verticals like energy, manufacturing, transport, healthcare, communications, retail & government.

About Zortag

Zortag provides a unique identity to any physical item which is almost impossible to be duplicated, even by Zortag itself. Such an item may be an article of commerce, an entity, or an individual. Uniquely identifying an item, authenticating the genuineness of that item, and authorizing who has access to information about that item is a major organizational challenge in today's digital economy. Furthermore, assuring the authenticity and integrity of goods, people, and information is critical in all business and personal transactions. Our technology has wide applications to this end, including protecting brands from counterfeit products, providing secure access to digital assets, making information available to different constituents at varying levels including law enforcement, authenticating products for sale on online shopping sites, and securing supply blockchains and the storage of cryptocurrencies.

