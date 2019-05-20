NetObjex Selected for MassChallenge Texas in Austin 2019 Accelerator

HOUSTON, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, NetObjex was selected to participate in the MassChallenge Texas in Austin 2019 accelerator program. NetObjex was one of over 650 other startups to apply for the accelerator located in Austin, Texas.

NetObjex will participate in the MassChallenge Texas in Austin 2019 accelerator program, where it will receive access to MassChallenge's global network, world-class mentoring from industry experts, tailored programming, free co-working space, and unrivalled access to corporate partners. The accelerator culminates on October 2019 at the MassChallenge Texas in Austin Awards Ceremony, where selected startups will pitch for the opportunity to win a portion up to $500K in no-equity cash awards.

Netobjex's flagship product is its Intelligent Automation Platform for Smart Cities and Connected Enterprises utilizing IoT, AI and Blockchain with 14 OEM Licensees in 4 continents. The platform enables inter-device communication, tracking and tracing of assets, asset performance optimization, and the reduction of asset shrinkage/waste/inefficiencies. It works with all major communication protocols and includes features such as a rules engine, alerts and messaging, enterprise integration, blockchain interoperability, and more.

The Netobjex Platform powers solutions ranging from smart energy peer to peer trading, food traceability, electric vehicle charging for autonomous and semi-autonomous automobiles, managing fleets of street lights, powering smart medical devices, and more.

NetObjex is led by Founder and CEO, Raghu Bala, an ex-Yahoo, PwC, Infospace exec with 3 successful startup exits, and supported by a team with deep expertise in IoT, AI and Blockchain as well subject matter expertise in multiple domains. NetObjex has offices in the United States, Vietnam and India.

"We are extremely excited to participate in the MassChallenge Austin 2019 Cohort. It is our belief that through the resources and guidance that we will receive through this program, we will be better prepared as we scale up for our next phase of hypergrowth," said Mr. Bala.

Through its participation in MassChallenge Texas, NetObjex aims to expand its client base to a broader set of Fortune 500 Companies/Tier 1 clients, cultivate relationships with Partners through its NetObjex Advantage Partner Program, and foster ties with the investment community in securing funding for its Series A round of financing.

About NetObjex

NetObjex is an Intelligent Automation Platform for Smart Cities and Connected Enterprises with applications in Energy, Transportation, Manufacturing/Industry 4.0, Supply Chain and Logistics, Media, Healthcare and more. Contact: Georgey Jacob, Director of Marketing, georgey@netobjex.com. Visit www.netobjex.com.

About MassChallenge

MassChallenge is a global network of zero-equity startup accelerators. Headquartered in the United States with locations in Boston, Israe. l, Mexico, Rhode Island, Switzerland, and Texas, MassChallenge is committed to strengthening the global innovation ecosystem by supporting high-potential startups across all industries, from anywhere in the world. To date, 1,900 MassChallenge alumni have raised more than $4 billion in funding, generated more than $2 billion in revenue, and created over 120,000 total jobs. Learn more about MassChallenge at masschallenge.org.

