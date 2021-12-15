Netradyne Announces Appointment of Tom Schmitt as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netradyne , a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing focusing on driver and fleet safety, today announced that Tom Schmitt is joining the executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. As Netradyne's CFO, Tom will oversee the company's financial strategy and operations.

"We are delighted to have Tom join our executive team as Chief Financial Officer," said Avneesh Agrawal, chief executive officer, Netradyne. "He is a performance-driven strategist who brings a proven ability to lead financial and operational teams at high-growth organizations. The addition of Tom comes at a time of immense hypergrowth for the company, fueled by our financing round this summer. He will play a critical role on our team as we continue to advance industry-first product innovations, expand into new geographies and accelerate activity across all divisions."

With over 35 years of financial experience, Tom has played an integral role in driving operational transformation while also creating shareholder value across both startups and large-scale companies. Schmitt most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Postclick, Inc., where he was responsible for the financial, real estate and business operations within the company. Prior to Postclick, he held the role of Chief Financial Officer at VideoAmp, Inc. and Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer at FreeWheel Media, Inc. He also held various finance roles of increasing responsibility at Salesforce, NetApp and GAP, Inc. Schmitt earned his B.A. degree in Economics from U.C. Berkeley and his M.B.A. from Golden Gate University.

"It's an exciting time to join Netradyne," said Schmitt. "The company has grown 300% in both 2019 and 2020 with forecasts to do the same in 2021, while also doubling its headcount. It's a mission-driven team with a world-class fleet safety platform that is well-positioned to transform the modern-day transportation ecosystem. I'm thrilled to be part of a team as it executes on its vision to create safer roadways for tomorrow."

