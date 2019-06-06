Netradyne Announces Its Vision-Based Road Safety Platform, Driveri®, Has Captured and Analyzed Over 200 Million Miles of Road Data

SAN DIEGO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netradyne, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) technology focusing on driver and fleet safety, announces that Driveri® has captured and analyzed over 200 million miles of road data as of this week. With one of the largest and most complete AI vision-based databases in the commercial transportation industry, the information collected by Driveri is not only being utilized for fleet safety, but also helping to drive the autonomous vehicle (AV) industry forward.

There are 2.7 million miles of paved roads in the United States, of which Netradyne has impressively captured and analyzed over 1 million unique miles. The speed in which Netradyne is able to garner this data pays tribute to its rapidly expanding subscriber base. Each of these 200+ million miles has been analyzed with AI and collected by professional drivers covering real road miles. With a rich subscriber base of users covering the entirety of U.S. roadways, Driveri is able to collect data coast to coast while also making numerous passes over these roads to provide deeper insights into the same road in different conditions throughout the year.

"The robust HD mapping data and driver behavioral models being captured by Driveri daily will be a key component to the future of driving technology, including advancing AVs as they come to market," says Avneesh Agrawal, CEO of Netradyne. "We believe we have the largest and most comprehensive AI vision-based database in the commercial transportation industry. Our network sees everything from congested roads in metro areas to stretches of rural highways, often many times, providing insights that no other company can."

The road to making AVs a reality in every day life is a complex one that will take companies working hand-in-hand to ensure driver and passenger safety. Netradyne's ability to make numerous passes on the same road, which Driveri does, will complement other technologies to move the industry into the future.

"As a team with deep-rooted knowledge and experience within the transportation and technology industries, we are excited to use this vast know-how along with the sheer amount of miles mapped to keep our drivers and roadways safe, while launching the transportation industry forward," says Netradyne President, Sandeep Pandya. "It's a thrilling time to be a part of the ride!"

