Netradyne Announces New Relationship with Munich Re

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netradyne , a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing focusing on driver and fleet safety, today announced that it has teamed up with Munich Re America Services , Inc. ("Munich Re"), a leading provider of risk solutions for the reinsurance and primary insurance market, to provide its Driver•i® technology within Munich Re's Smart Mobility Program. Munich Re will add Netradyne's AI-enabled camera system to its list of approved risk solutions for commercial fleet clients.

"We're excited to offer our customers another tool that is designed to keep fleet drivers safe while operating their vehicles on the road. Netradyne is a natural fit for our Smart Mobility Program as it delivers fleet safety technology that is focused on helping fleets reduce risk, improve driver performance, and strengthen their coaching programs," said Bruce Weisgerber, Smart Mobility Leader for Munich Re. "Also, the superior clarity of the cameras can provide indisputable evidence for settling claims."

Munich Re's Smart Mobility team uses its patent pending LossDetect® software to evaluate an insured's losses and then recommends a safety solution that best mitigates preventable losses within that loss profile. These solution options can enable customers to mitigate accident frequency and severity, reduce risks and lower operating costs, thus keeping drivers safe on the roads.

"We're delighted to work with Munich Re," said Mike DiNucci, Chief Revenue Officer, Netradyne. "With lawsuits against fleets at an all-time high, advanced tools like Driver•i are essential for protecting both fleets and insurers. Even in the 20% of cases where the fleet is at fault, having an immediate, clear, unbiased view of the incident saves fleets a great deal of time."

Powered by AI and edge computing, Netradyne's Driver•i is an advanced vision-based fleet safety camera platform built to reinforce good driving behavior. It provides actionable data to automatically coach and improve safety performance across a fleet, proactively developing safer drivers. The system can assess speed, traffic sign compliance, following distance, aggressive driving, distracted driving, and much more.

Driver•i alerts drivers of risky driving behavior and incidents that need quick action, by issuing a corrective alert in real-time. Because of its advanced edge computing capabilities, Driver•i can also recognize incidents of positive driving. As a result, fleets are better able to mitigate the risks associated with accidents while recognizing and rewarding its safest drivers, reducing the likelihood of accidents happening at all. Because it analyzes 100% of drive time, managers receive deep insight into the driving environment. Driver•i's ability to recognize and reward good driving keeps drivers engaged and aids fleets in retaining their best drivers.

Netradyne harnesses the power of Computer Vision and Edge Computing to revolutionize the modern-day transportation ecosystem. Netradyne is an industry leader in fleet safety solutions, immediately improving driver behavior and fleet performance, setting the commercial vehicle driving standards. Netradyne collects and analyzes more data points and meaningful information than any other fleet safety organization so customers can improve retention, increase profitability, enhance safety, and enable end-to-end transparency. Organizations trust Netradyne to build a positive, safe, and driver-focused culture, so they can take their business to the next level.

