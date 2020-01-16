Netradyne Captures and Analyzes Over 1 Billion Minutes and 500 Million Miles of Driving Video Data using its Vision-based Driver and Road Safety Platform, Driveri®

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netradyne , a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing focusing on driver and fleet safety, has announced that its Driveri® vision-based driver recognition safety program has captured and analyzed one billion minutes of driving video data and 500 million miles, 3D mapping the most U.S. roads in history.

Powered by AI, Driveri captures every minute of every driving day of thousands of fleet drivers across the country, analyzing road conditions, driving events and violations. The collection of analyzed data provides new opportunities that haven't existed before to shape safety standards for the future of transportation. By 3D mapping millions of miles of U.S. roads, Netradyne's contextual data is powering accident risk reduction, driver recognition, statistical modeling, and advanced autonomous vehicle development.

"We believe transportation can be transformed without sacrificing safety," said Avneesh Agrawal, chief executive officer of Netradyne. "One of the main issues facing autonomous vehicles today is missing, deep contextual data. Capturing video of a road one time is not enough. Our data represents hundreds of trips, capturing changing nuances and conditions of roads and highways," continued Agrawal.

The growing Driveri customer community is represented by a wide range of transportation segments including passenger vehicle ride share, luxury limousine service, vans and pick-up trucks, utility vehicles, last-mile delivery, freight and heavy-duty trucking. A point of commonality amongst this group is that they each leverage the Driveri platform for a complete view of their operations, including identifying excellent driving practices and identifying areas for performance coaching. The net result is reduced driving incidents, more awareness around risk and ability to reward positive driving.

"There are millions of road miles leading to high volumes of data that require real-time processing," said David Julian, chief technology officer and co-founder of Netradyne. "The collection and analysis of this data is crucial to how quickly technological advancement will occur within the transportation industry. It is through artificial intelligence technology that we will continue to chart road patterns while collecting more data geared towards improving driver and road safety," continued Julian.

To learn more about Netradyne, visit www.netradyne.com .

About Netradyne, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Netradyne leverages global technology centers in San Diego and Bangalore to push the boundaries of intelligent connectivity. Our world-class team of scientists are developing key Intellectual Property in the areas of computer vision, deep learning, edge computing, and predictive analytics to accelerate the evolution of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), driving meaningful advances in the transportation ecosystem. For more information about Driveri® or to inquire about commercial vehicle safety tools, please visit www.netradyne.com .

Media Contact:

Christa Fogleman for Netradyne

Christa.Fogleman@sparkpr.com

SOURCE Netradyne

Related Links

http://www.netradyne.com

