Netradyne Expands Product Line to Create full 360-Degree Fleet Vehicle Views with DriveriHub

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netradyne , a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Edge Computing focusing on driver and fleet safety, today announced the expansion of the Driveri product portfolio with the availability of DriveriHub®. Designed for expandability, DriveriHub is bundled as an accessory to Driveri® and enables customers to add up to four additional cameras to their existing installation for a complete 360-degree exterior view around the entire vehicle. With additional cameras connected to DriveriHub, drivers and fleets can now safely and securely view the entire vehicle for the full driving day.

While Netradyne's Driveri D-410 and D-210 help fleets of all sizes improve their overall safe driving experience through positive driving recognition, automated coaching and the industry's most advanced patented AI and object detection, the views covered by the core Driveri devices see forward, in-cab and to both sides of the vehicle, enough to ensure safe driving in all road conditions. The additional cameras connected to the DriveriHub expand those views depending on the needs of the fleet. From interior views for school buses to down the side of a trailer or rear of the vehicle, DriveriHub uses standard Wifi to ensure every scenario a fleet could consider is covered. This includes trucks that have freight loading in the back, waste management on both sides or back, and oil and gas vehicles to view sensitive areas like valve connections. All camera views are available to the driver while in the cab, ensuring the driver has full control and can safely operate the fleet vehicle at all times.

"Our first priority is always going to be road safety for the driver, the fleet vehicle and the people in and around that vehicle," said Kishore Kumblekere, Director of Product Management at Netradyne. "With DriveriHub, we give maximum flexibility of camera deployments so fleets can customize their Driveri installations whether that means adding cameras to see cargo doors, valves on fuel trucks or robotic arms on waste management vehicles," he added. "That full 360-degree exterior view adds visibility that is available every second of the full driving day because we know that hazards can come from any direction and the best professional drivers in the world can benefit from extra eyes."

DriveriHub is typically installed inside a vehicle while the cameras are wired outside of the vehicle. With WIFI connectivity to the Driveri device, DriveriHub uses the same high-quality HD video for added visibility. Customers can seamlessly request videos over the fleet manager portal for coaching or event analysis. DriveriHub includes support for an in-cab monitor designed for the driver, for a complete view of all camera angles.

Powered by Edge Computing and AI, Driveri is a vision-based safety platform that leverages a camera system looking both within and outside the vehicle to continuously analyze driving scenes and road data while monitoring a driver ' s behavior using AI embedded directly into the edge computing device. It captures diverse roads and traffic scenarios such as commercial driveways, temporary road closures, frontage roads, school zones and more. To date, Driveri has captured over 1.2M positive driving events leading to better driver recognition and improved retention. In addition, the system has recorded over three billion minutes "seeing" events that legacy "trigger-based" camera systems would not.

To learn more about DriveriHub and the Netradyne platform, visit www.netradyne.com .

About Netradyne, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Netradyne leverages global technology centers in San Diego and Bangalore to push the boundaries of intelligent connectivity. Its world-class team of scientists are developing key Intellectual Property in the areas of computer vision, deep learning, edge computing, and predictive analytics to accelerate the evolution of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), driving meaningful advances in the transportation ecosystem. For more information about Driveri® or to inquire about commercial vehicle safety tools, please visit www.netradyne.com .

