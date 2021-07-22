Netradyne Introduces New Features to Optimize Fleet Safety and Driver Performance

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netradyne, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing focusing on driver and fleet safety, today announced a host of new, industry-leading features that provide actionable insights into driver performance to help safety managers continually improve and recognize safety within their fleets. All of these advanced technology features will be available for existing and new customers in July. Following their recent funding announcement, Netradyne is committed to building the features and tools fleets need to see true performance improvements.

"We continually strive to listen to our customers and create features that improve and foster a culture of safety within their fleets," said Adam Kahn, President, Fleet Business and Certified Transportation Professional (CTP®), Netradyne. "These new features address fleets' real-world needs for a comprehensive platform that provides a complete safety picture of a driver's day while also yielding actionable information to help increase operational efficiency and driver safety."

Netradyne provides fleets of all sizes, and vehicle types, with an advanced video safety camera and fleet performance analytics tracking, as well as driver awareness tools to help reduce risky driving behavior and reward safe driving decision-making. It is the only fleet safety solution that uses patented advanced AI and Edge Computing to capture the complete driving day with accurate object detection, event causality, and full visibility to what's happening on the road, as opposed to only capturing video after an incident has occurred like legacy platforms.

Netradyne customers can now benefit from:

GreenZone Score V3 : Provides deeper analytics and insights into driver behavior and best driving practices to positively recognize drivers. It includes improved accident correlation and following distance metrics, which provide meaningful information to safety managers.

: Provides deeper analytics and insights into driver behavior and best driving practices to positively recognize drivers. It includes improved accident correlation and following distance metrics, which provide meaningful information to safety managers. Compound Alerts: This feature is a combination of two base alerts that occurred closely together in the same time period, calculating that one could be the result of the other and displays a more accurate picture of risky driving behavior. The first will be a combination of driver distraction and following distance alerts. It helps fleets identify multiple risky behaviors at once and have a better understanding of how these infractions affect drivers' GreenZone score.

This feature is a combination of two base alerts that occurred closely together in the same time period, calculating that one could be the result of the other and displays a more accurate picture of risky driving behavior. The first will be a combination of driver distraction and following distance alerts. It helps fleets identify multiple risky behaviors at once and have a better understanding of how these infractions affect drivers' GreenZone score. Wake on Motion (WoM) : Provides the D-210 with the unique ability to power up when it senses motion. This is an easy plug and play installation thereby reducing install costs for customers while protecting the vehicle from vandalism.

: Provides the D-210 with the unique ability to power up when it senses motion. This is an easy plug and play installation thereby reducing install costs for customers while protecting the vehicle from vandalism. Event Preview : Streamlines the safety program by providing safety managers with instant visibility into alert videos that need the most attention.

: Streamlines the safety program by providing safety managers with instant visibility into alert videos that need the most attention. "Smart View" on the Alert Page : Enhances the alerts page by streamlining and aggregating data in an organized workflow by providing clear visibility into driver behavior groups and allowing fleets to take a strategic approach to addressing the driving behaviors that need adjustment first.

: Enhances the alerts page by streamlining and aggregating data in an organized workflow by providing clear visibility into driver behavior groups and allowing fleets to take a strategic approach to addressing the driving behaviors that need adjustment first. Posted Speeding In-cab alerts : Provides an opportunity for self-coaching to the driver, by creating corrective actions before alerts are generated. Safety managers reduce time spent on coaching because drivers make corrective action in real-time thereby preventing road accidents or incidents.

: Provides an opportunity for self-coaching to the driver, by creating corrective actions before alerts are generated. Safety managers reduce time spent on coaching because drivers make corrective action in real-time thereby preventing road accidents or incidents. Location-based Event Access Search: Improves business efficiency by pinpointing vehicle or driver location, even when vehicle number is unknown and a fleet needs access to video for exoneration.

To learn more about the Driveri® products and the Netradyne platform, visit www.netradyne.com.

About Netradyne, Inc.

Netradyne harnesses the power of Computer Vision and Edge Computing to revolutionize the modern-day transportation ecosystem. Netradyne is an industry leader in fleet safety solutions, immediately improving driver behavior and fleet performance, setting the commercial vehicle driving standards. Netradyne collects and analyzes more data points and meaningful information than any other fleet safety organization so customers can improve retention, increase profitability, enhance safety, and enable end-to-end transparency. Organizations trust Netradyne to build a positive, safe, and driver-focused culture, so they can take their business to the next level.

Media Contact:

Sara Long

[email protected]



SOURCE Netradyne, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.netradyne.com

