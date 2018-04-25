Netradyne Introduces New Real Time Coaching Tools to Increase Driver's Safety

In the past few years the value, efficacy and positive impact of direct-to-driver coaching has been clearly demonstrated. However, the traditional approach to coaching drivers solely relied on the identification of declining performance which then resulted in a manager scheduling a face-to-face conversation. Often, this approach only served to alienate the driver and ultimately deteriorate their relationship with the safety manager.

Driveri™, a vision-based driver recognition safety program, captures every minute of the driving experience delivering safety managers a complete view of their driver's day including positive driving behaviors, exoneration events and areas for individualized coaching. The expanded coaching tools—RealTimeCoach and MobileCoach App — allow for an immediate connected coaching relationship.

Driveri™ RealTimeCoach leverages audible reminders and notifications to guide the driver through their workday. Utilizing AI, the system coaches the driver on speed, following distance, harsh driving and seatbelt utilization. In addition, Drowsy & Distracted driving and Collision Warning alerts are designed to immediately reduce risky situations. The goal is to create an environment where the driver can self-adjust based on appropriate feedback.

Driveri™ MobileCoach App is available on selected Android and iOS devices, making it easier for the driver to stay updated on their GreenZone™ score when they are not driving. GreenZone™ provides fleets the ability to track driving behaviors against team safety programs and goals. In addition, Driveri™ Mobile Coach creates an immediate collaboration platform that allows drivers to review both positive driving and selected videos used for training.

"Managers should not underestimate the impact of coaching on their team as it frequently creates a fundamental shift in their work approach," said Adam Kahn, Vice President of Fleet, Netradyne. "Safety managers have struggled reaching their drivers effectively, either due to location or time limitations. With Driveri™ RealTimeCoach and Driveri™ MobileCoach, technology is serving as an advocate for drivers by ensuring safe driving throughout the day, versus requiring them to wait for a face-to-face or a monthly meeting."

Historically, legacy video recorders are unable to provide these proactive real time driving tools, due to the limitations of their on-board recognition and analysis. Commercial drivers are focused on great driving performance and Driveri™ continues to support the driver through collaborative coaching based on both positive driving and individual improvement.

Netradyne's Driveri™ is a vision-based driver retention and safety platform for commercial vehicles, which captures and analyzes every minute of every driving day. The platform uses a Quad-HD camera to provide a complete view of the road, a TeraFLOP processor capable of one trillion calculations per second and artificial intelligence that analyzes driver behavior and relays data to fleet managers immediately.

Founded in 2015, Netradyne has technology innovation centers in both San Diego, CA and Bangalore, India where teams are hyper-focused on launching a driver safety platform for Commercial Vehicles. Grounded in the vision of applying Artificial Intelligence for improving fleet safety, Netradyne delivers a holistic view of the driving environment to fleet owners while serving as their driver's advocate. For more information about Driveri™ or to inquire about commercial vehicle safety tools, please visit www.Netradyne.com.

