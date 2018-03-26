Netradyne Introduces New RiskMap Feature to Identify Geographic Risk

In addition to identifying potentially dangerous roads, Driveri™ RiskMap utilizes Driveri™'s data visualization tool to communicate other unfavorable road conditions such as heavy traffic congestion, reduced following distance, dangerous intersections, speed relative to traffic, and incidents of vehicle damage so managers and drivers can efficiently plan their daily routes. This 'risk' map help fleets identify and prioritize risks associated with their business, as well as recognize roads that contain positive driving clusters so they can be utilized more often. Using Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Edge Computing, Driveri™ captures and analyzes every driving minute, providing fleets with deep data-backed insight into their entire workday. This includes capturing both potential risk and excellent driving behavior.

"We can now offer our fleet community visibility into geographic areas with the highest risk factors and those that are conducive to safe driving. Legacy safety technologies only collect a small amount of 'triggered' data, which makes them unable to identify data visualization trends." said Adam Kahn, Vice President of Fleet, Netradyne. "Driveri™ RiskMap utilizes several hundred minutes of data captured and analyzed per vehicle per day, providing a deep understanding of geographic areas to focus on."

Netradyne's Driveri™ is a vision-based driver retention and safety platform for commercial vehicles, which captures and analyzes every minute of every driving day. The platform uses a Quad-HD camera to provide a complete view of the road, a TeraFLOP processor capable of one trillion calculations per second and artificial intelligence that analyzes driver behavior and relays data to fleet managers immediately.

About Netradyne, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Netradyne has technology innovation centers in both San Diego, CA and Bangalore, India where teams are hyper-focused on launching a driver safety platform for Commercial Vehicles. Grounded in the vision of applying Artificial Intelligence for improving fleet safety, Netradyne delivers a holistic view of the driving environment to fleet owners while serving as their driver's advocate. For more information about Driveri™ or to inquire about commercial vehicle safety tools, please visit www.Netradyne.com.

