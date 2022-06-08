Netradyne Named to Forbes AI 50 List of Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2022

Netradyne Uses AI To Help Fleets Reduce Driver Incidents, Protect Against False Claims, and Create Safer Roads

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netradyne , an industry leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing focusing on driver and fleet safety, has been named on this year's Forbes AI 50 list 2022 for North America . Produced in partnership with Sequoia Capital, this list recognizes the standout privately held companies in North America that are making the most interesting and impactful uses of AI.

Forbes editorial team acknowledged that AI technology is driving advancements in every industry but that it can be difficult to identify which companies are utilizing such technology in transformative and measurable ways. The Forbes AI 50 list, now in its fourth edition, identifies North America's privately held companies at the forefront of the field for whom AI is at the heart of their products and services.

In selecting honorees for this year's list, Forbes' 12-judge panel of experts in artificial intelligence from the fields of academia, technology, and venture capital evaluated hundreds of submissions, handpicking the top 50 most compelling companies.

"We are honored to be named to the Forbes AI 50 list," said Avneesh Agrawal, co-founder, and CEO of Netradyne. "At Netradyne, our mission is to create safer and smarter roadways for all. Using AI and edge computing technologies, we are revolutionizing the fleet transportation ecosystem by helping reinforce good driving behavior and similarly empowering drivers to improve their performance."

Agrawal continued, "Driver•i's unique ability to analyze every mile of a journey allows insights into good driving behaviors, which can be recognized and rewarded to reinforce drivers' safe behavior, and drivers also have full transparency and coaching access to their personalized driving GreenZone score via the driver mobile app."

Netradyne provides fleets of all sizes and vehicle types with an advanced video safety camera, fleet performance analytics tracking, and driver awareness tools to help reduce risky driving behavior and reward safe driving decision-making. Driver•i® is the only solution that can positively recognize, empower and improve driver performance. The cascading effects are powerful by using Driver•i's revolutionary AI and reinforcing good behavior to improve driver performance in real-time. Fleets see reduced accidents, higher safety scores, lower insurance costs, improved driver retention, and better fleet performance in increased profits.

About Netradyne, Inc.

Netradyne harnesses the power of Computer Vision and Edge Computing to revolutionize the modern-day transportation ecosystem. Netradyne is an industry leader in fleet safety solutions, immediately improving driver behavior and fleet performance and setting commercial vehicle driving standards. Netradyne collects and analyzes more data points and meaningful information than any other fleet safety organization so customers can improve retention, increase profitability, enhance safety, and enable end-to-end transparency. Organizations trust Netradyne to build a positive, safe, and driver-focused culture to take their business to the next level.

