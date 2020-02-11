Netradyne Names Michael DiNucci as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netradyne, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing company focusing on driver and fleet safety, today announced Michael DiNucci has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to lead all global sales and business operations for the company. Michael joins the company as Netradyne continues to see growing demand for its Driveri platform, an intelligent video analytics device. He will be based in Silicon Valley and report directly to Netradyne co-founder and CEO Avneesh Agrawal.

"Mike's experience and outlook make him a great addition to our leadership team at Netradyne as we embark on our next phase of growth," said Avneesh Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer of Netradyne. "His successful track record in leading sales teams and building sales engines, coupled with his deep experience in the transportation space, makes him a solid addition to our executive team."

DiNucci joins Netradyne from electric vehicle (EV) charging network ChargePoint, where his most recent position was Senior Vice President of Sales. During his eleven years at ChargePoint he helped lead the company's sales efforts and field operations. During his tenure the company grew from its pre-revenue phase to an annual run rate of more than $200 million.

"I'm thrilled to join Netradyne as we help more companies improve their driver safety," said Michael DiNucci, Chief Revenue Officer, Netradyne. "Netradyne puts more intelligence at the edge, which places us in a unique position to improve road safety and disrupt the transportation space. Netradyne is having a direct impact on the companies adopting the Driveri platform, with reduced driving incidents, more awareness around driving risks and the ability to use data insights to reward positive driving."

DiNucci has more than 25 years of experience in technology, the last decade of which he has spent in SaaS and clean transportation. He specializes in designing, building, and scaling sales engines, while driving elite performance amongst his teams. Prior to joining ChargePoint, he spent years managing sales teams at a number of companies including VeriSign, Network Appliance, CyberSource, Silicon Graphics and Xactly.

Netradyne's Driveri vision-based safety program captures every minute of every driving day of thousands of fleet drivers across the country, analyzing road conditions, driving events and violations. The collection of analyzed data provides new opportunities that haven't existed before to encourage and reward positive driving behavior while also shaping safety standards for the future of transportation. By 3D mapping millions of miles of U.S. roads, Netradyne's contextual data is powering accident risk reduction, driver recognition, statistical modeling, and advanced autonomous vehicle development.

To learn more about Netradyne, visit www.netradyne.com .

About Netradyne, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Netradyne leverages global technology centers in San Diego and Bangalore to push the boundaries of intelligent connectivity. Our world-class team of scientists are developing key Intellectual Property in the areas of computer vision, deep learning, edge computing, and predictive analytics to accelerate the evolution of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), driving meaningful advances in the transportation ecosystem. For more information about Driveri® or to inquire about commercial vehicle safety tools, please visit www.netradyne.com .

