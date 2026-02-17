Netrality Data Centers Announces Bridged Broadband Network Hub Deployment at 1102 Grand, Powering High-Capacity Connectivity Across the Midwest

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrality Data Centers, the largest privately-held owner and operator of core interconnection facilities in the U.S., announced today the deployment of Bridged Broadband's core Midwest network hub at its 1102 Grand interconnection facility in Kansas City. The activation establishes a high-capacity regional aggregation point for Bridged Broadband's newly launched network, enabling scalable, low-latency connectivity between rural Missouri markets and major Midwest interconnection, cloud, and carrier ecosystems.

The 1102 Grand deployment anchors Bridged Broadband's Phase One network launch, supporting its new 800G optical network architecture and providing a centralized interconnection platform for regional transport, aggregation, and ecosystem access. The location serves as Bridged Broadband's primary Midwest interconnection gateway, connecting its expanding rural footprint to national and regional network infrastructure.

Bridged Broadband enters the market with an initial footprint of 47 network Points of Presence (PoPs) and approximately 2,500 route miles of fiber, establishing a consortium-based network model designed to deliver carrier-grade performance, high-bandwidth transport, and low-latency connectivity to underserved and rural markets across Missouri and the broader Midwest.

"Scalable network growth, service offerings with our ecosystem of providers, and regional connectivity enablement are some of the key value drivers for our customers in Netrality interconnection facilities," said Joshua Maes, President & Chief Operating Officer at Netrality Data Centers. "1102 Grand provides the network and carrier ecosystem Bridged Broadband needs to extend high-capacity connectivity into rural markets and enable access to cloud platforms, carrier networks, and regional transport partners."

The 1102 Grand facility functions as one of the Midwest's most network-dense interconnection environments, providing Bridged Broadband with direct access to carrier interconnection, cloud connectivity, and global transit networks. Through this deployment, Bridged is able to aggregate rural network traffic and deliver high-performance connectivity to major peering and cloud platforms, enabling new service capabilities for wholesale and enterprise customers.

"Establishing our core Midwest hub at 1102 Grand is a foundational milestone for our network," said Mike Brigman, President & CEO of Bridged Broadband. "This location gives us the interconnection access and ecosystem reach required to connect rural Missouri into the broader digital economy. It enables the low-latency, high-bandwidth transport our customers need to reach cloud platforms, carrier partners, and regional markets that previously lacked this level of connectivity."

Bridged Broadband operates as a consortium network, bringing together the reach and local presence of multiple regional broadband providers into a unified transport and interconnection platform. This model allows Bridged to deliver flexible, scalable connectivity across the Midwest while maintaining deep access into rural and underserved communities.

The network is designed to support a wide range of wholesale and enterprise use cases, including:

Wireless backhaul

Government and public sector connectivity

Education and research networks

Healthcare infrastructure

Financial services

Enterprise cloud connectivity

"Interconnection is the multiplier," said Tony Schirber, Vice President of Sales at Bridged Broadband. "By combining a dense rural footprint with high-capacity regional transport and interconnection access, we're creating new connectivity pathways for carriers, enterprises, and institutions that need reliable performance across both rural and metropolitan markets."

The Bridged Broadband deployment at Netrality's 1102 Grand represents the first phase of a multi-stage Midwest expansion strategy, with additional network growth and capacity expansion already in development as part of Bridged Broadband's long-term regional infrastructure roadmap.

About Netrality Data Centers

Netrality owns and operates strategic interconnected data centers and Meet Me Rooms, providing a mix of colocation, powered shell, and wholesale data center solutions driven by fiber-dense, network-rich interconnection environments. Today, Netrality's 18 properties span 3.3 million square feet and over 100 megawatts of capacity in six North American markets.

Well-capitalized with a long-term investment from Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Netrality is the largest privately held owner-operator of core interconnection facilities in the United States. Netrality acquires strategically located, core network interconnection data centers that power latency-sensitive businesses, increase network resiliency, and ensure always-on access to mission-critical applications. For more information: www.netrality.com, LinkedIn, Twitter.

About Bridged Broadband

Bridged Broadband is a next-generation network provider based in Kansas City, Missouri delivering high-capacity, diverse fiber infrastructure across the Midwest. With a focus on underserved and rural markets, Bridged Broadband deploys state-of-the-art optical transport and IP networking to enable scalable, resilient and cost-effective connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and public-sector organizations. Bridged Broadband is a proud member of INDATEL, further underscoring its commitment to advancing high-quality connectivity in rural and underserved communities. For more information: www.bridgedbb.com and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Netrality Data Centers