NETRAMARK, THE FIRST PUBLIC AI COMPANY TO LAUNCH CLINICAL TRIAL DE-RISKING TECHNOLOGY THAT INTEGRATES CHATGPT

TORONTO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: AINMF) announces the release of NetraGPT. Through newly developed algorithms, NetraGPT builds upon the powerful hypotheses generated from the Company's proprietary Good Clinical Practice (GCP) validated AI/ ML system, NetraAI.

The power of the NetraAI system lies in its ability to learn about special combinations of variables that define patient subpopulations in relation to drug or placebo response and adverse effects, all of which are important considerations for clinical trials. NetraGPT now revolutionizes the power of NetraAI whereby the NetraAI output is fed into generative pre-trained (GPT) models utilizing Large Language Model (LLM) APIs. Currently, LLMs are being trained with a massive volume of data, with ChatGPT4 being trained on approximately 300 billion words of data, including medical literature. This innovation places NetraMark in a unique position to not only build upon the hypothesis and subpopulation definitions derived from NetraAI but to now also potentially discover further insights that leverage the power of LLMs and deliver the output reports in minutes vs. weeks. This creates an unprecedented opportunity for NetraMark to seamlessly integrate output from NetraAI and quickly convey potent insights about patient populations to our clientele with heightened efficiency and explainability.

NetraGPT ingests information about specific clinical trial patient subpopulations discovered by NetraAI. More specifically, this involves feeding the collection of variables, biological or otherwise, that are statistically significant for the discovered subpopulations of interest, based on the dependent variable, e.g., drug response, placebo response, placebo non-response, adverse event, etc. The resulting output of the NetraGPT module is a detailed human-readable report that leverages the power of LLMs and the massive corpus of medical literature to provide:

Output reports that begin to assemble in seconds and conclude within minutes

Improved explainability of the influential variables underlying discovered subpopulations

Additional insights delineating interconnections among variables, the response, and the disease state

References sourced from relevant and contemporary literature

Importantly, the process is transparent about the variables driving the specific patient subpopulations that can be clearly identified and validated through statistical inspection. This level of transparency is critical for sponsors, particularly when working with LLMs, as it allows human experts and trialists to audit parts of the hypothesis-generation artificial intelligence (AI) process and the LLM-generated report, to ensure the veracity of the generated insights and recommendations.

"NetraGPT is a critical and differentiated offering that places NetraMark at the forefront of AI innovation for clinical trial de-risking in the Pharmaceutical Industry. This will allow us to deliver critical insights to our clients very quickly and allow them to proceed with critical trial enrichment decisions faster and with more clarity. This is an exciting time for the Company, as we share NetraGPT with key decision makers in the industry," said Josh Spiegel, President NetraMark.

"LLMs, like ChatGPT, have recently achieved a level of sophistication that is enabling practical innovation for a variety of use cases. NetraAI is built to explain what it finds and this property makes our technology an optimal partner for ChatGPT. Through new algorithm development at NetraMark, this fusion between NetraAI and ChatGPT provides a cutting edge insight engine for clinical trial patient populations that can be delivered quickly and with clarity," said Dr. Joseph Geraci, CTO / CSO NetraMark.

Additional information, including sample outputs from NetraGPT, can be found here: NetraGPT White Paper

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI / ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and / or efficacy of treatment.

