Netrepid Acquired by Thomas Hogue

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective July 1, 2021, Thomas Hogue, the owner of successful technology companies, Gibraltar IT, LLC & Momentum ECM, LLC has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Annagen, LLC - dba Netrepid.

As Tom continues to seek out other businesses with complimentary products, services, and customers – he has found Netrepid to be good match. With Tom at the helm of Netrepid since October of 2020, as the interim Manager, Netrepid has become a stable and profitable company with a bright upside.



The reputable engineering team that has been the cornerstone of Netrepid's support for more than a decade will remain intact and are committed to continuing to provide high level support to the client base. The SOC2 Data Center provides end-to-end technologies for any size organization. Together, the teams will support over 320 clients in 14 states. The majority of clients are in regulated industries with a high value on data integrity and security such as healthcare, banking & finance, and manufacturing & logistics.



"By adding the caring family culture that is the hallmark of Gibraltar and Momentum, this team will grow and thrive. Compassion and Excellence are core values of my companies, and the considerable Netrepid client base will feel an improvement to responsiveness and resolution of their issues. That's my commitment to them," says Tom Hogue.

While we are very excited about today's news, this announcement is just the first step in the process. Clients can expect to be contacted by Tom directly to make re-introductions, as well as an assigned Project Manager in the upcoming weeks to schedule their vCIO meeting.

"Our team will continue working diligently to plan the smooth transition of the client support experience, and we will continue to work to earn the same loyalty that has been afforded Netrepid over the years. I am personally thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the Netrepid customer's and look forward to being their partner for years to come. They are always free to contact me."



About Gibraltar

For over 17 years, Gibraltar has been a national leader in Managed IT support for clients in 12 states. Gibraltar is known for their Best Practices managed services plan and exceptional customer service. We are proud of our vastly experienced administrators, engineers, and technicians dedicated to make your business run smoother - so you can focus on the work you love. To learn more please visit us at www.gibraltarit.com

About Momentum

Momentum ECM, LLC is one of the fastest growing Laserfiche Solution Providers on the East Coast. Our team of Gold Certified support personnel has over 20 years of experience installing, supporting, and managing Laserfiche solutions. Our proactive support model employs Business Process Reviews and best practices evaluations to continually improve your business processes and achieve your company vision.

