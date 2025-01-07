NetRise Awarded AFWERX STTR Phase II Contract to Support National Defense

Cybersecurity leader to address Department of Air Force's most pressing challenges

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetRise , the company providing granular visibility into the world's software — helping companies inventory and control software assets and detect and respond to software risks — announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a STTR Phase II contract in the amount of $1.8M focused on the NetRise Platform to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on November 8, 2024 NetRise will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"Receiving this contract represents a significant milestone for NetRise," said Thomas Pace, CEO of NetRise. "We are honored to have been selected so that we can continue our important work with the Department of the Air Force. We remain committed to strengthening our nation's defenses and will leverage our proven capabilities to minimize software risks and increase software supply chain resilience to protect the country from malicious attacks."

"The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government."

About NetRise

Based in Austin, Texas, NetRise was built by defensive cyber experts bred across the private sector, intelligence community, and U.S. federal government to solve the software supply chain security problem. The company is partnering with companies across manufacturing, automotive, medical devices, industrial control systems, satellites, and many more. https://www.netrise.io/

About AFRL

he Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com .

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com .

