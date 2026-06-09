NetRise® Launches Discovery Partner Program to Extend Reach Through Strategic Partner Ecosystem

Partner-First Initiative Expands Access to NetRise's Platform Through VARs, MSSPs, Systems Integrators, and Technology Alliances

AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetRise®, the software supply chain security company that exists to eliminate blind trust in software, today announced the launch of its Discovery Partner Program, a partner-first initiative designed to expand access to NetRise solutions through value-added resellers (VARs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), distributors, technology alliances, and strategic consultants.

"Organizations need more than tools. They need strategic and implementation support from those who understand how to operationalize software supply chain security," said Thomas Pace, co-founder and CEO of NetRise. "Our Discovery Partner Program provides the expertise, training, and enablement required to deliver meaningful outcomes. Combining the NetRise Platform and NetRise Provenance with our partner ecosystem, we help organizations assess, manage, prioritize, and reduce real software risk."

The Discovery Partner Program is built around three pillars:

Channel and distribution growth through VARs, MSSPs, and distributors Technology ecosystem alliances that integrate complementary solutions and create new market opportunities Federal and strategic consulting partnerships that drive adoption within government and regulated sectors

"NetRise's platform fills one of the most urgent gaps in enterprise and federal cybersecurity—the inability to see and manage risk in compiled software," said Joe Kim, EVP Engineering & CTO at Squadra Solutions. "This program empowers partners like us to deliver measurable, real-world impact through modern software supply chain defense."

The program introduces two partner tiers:

Accelerator Partners , specialists who invest in training and demonstrate consistent sales success, and

, specialists who invest in training and demonstrate consistent sales success, and Vanguard Partners , top-tier organizations that exceed revenue goals, bring advanced technical expertise, and actively advocate for NetRise in their markets.

"As a global solutions provider, World Wide Technology is focused on helping organizations design, implement and operationalize complex security programs at scale," said Charley Summers, Principal Consultant GSP Strategic Solutions, WWT. "We continuously evaluate technologies that enable our clients to strengthen their risk posture in meaningful ways. NetRise represents one such capability, providing differentiated visibility and risk management at the software and firmware layers; helping organizations address foundational security risks from the ground up."

Partners can also deliver a range of partner-enabled services, including third-party risk reporting, device assessments, threat hunting, penetration testing, vulnerability and patch management, product security as a service, and attack surface management audits.

"The complexity of modern software supply chains requires a 'trust but verify' approach," said Anthony Bettini, CEO of VulnCheck. "NetRise identifies what is actually inside the compiled code, and VulnCheck provides the context of how those components are being attacked. Together, we bridge the gap between visibility and defense, helping partners secure their customers' most critical assets."

"Supply chain attacks continue to escalate, and there's never been a greater need to understand the reach of software supply chain compromises, combined with the ability to identify exposure in your software asset inventory quickly," added Robbie Robbins, VP of Partnerships at NetRise. "Through our partner ecosystem, we pair NetRise's software supply chain security product portfolio with our partners' services and domain expertise to help organizations close security gaps faster and with greater confidence. The Discovery Partner Program reinforces our commitment to a partner-first model while helping organizations reduce software supply chain risk at scale."

The Discovery Partner Program is now open to qualified partners.

For more information, visit https://www.netrise.io/partners

About NetRise

NetRise is the software supply chain security company that exists to eliminate blind trust in software forever. By identifying every component in each binary image across firmware, kernels, operating systems, containers, and applications, NetRise exposes the full stack of inherited risk that source-based tools, vendor SBOMs, and questionnaires cannot see. Non-code related risk uncovered includes hidden dependencies, cryptographic artifacts, misconfigurations, secrets, among others. Global enterprises that produce and consume software, including government agencies, rely on NetRise to validate what they ship and what they run. When the software supply chain is compromised by bad actors, NetRise answers the questions, "how far do these compromises extend?" and "where am I exposed?" enabling rapid identification, prioritization, mitigation, and policy updates, reducing material risk to the business. https://www.netrise.io/

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SOURCE NetRise