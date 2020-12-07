Netrix, LLC Welcomes Chris Jones as Senior Vice President of Marketing

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrix, LLC, a leading IT solutions and managed services provider, is pleased to announce Chris Jones as the company's new senior vice president of marketing.

As senior vice president of marketing at Netrix, Jones will be responsible for all aspects of marketing with a focus on the company's go-to-market strategy, including channel marketing, performance marketing and product marketing.

"With more than 20 years of global solutions and product marketing experience, Chris has a proven track record of driving business results through innovative campaigns and building high-performance teams across a variety of industries," said Senior Vice President of Sales Mike Gribble.

Gribble continued, "Chris will focus on creating alignment between sales and marketing and will be a key enabler in our ability to execute upon our growth plan and our vision." Prior to joining Netrix, Jones spent the last four years at Ensono as Senior Marketing Director, for North America and Global Partner Programs. In this role he was responsible for its hybrid IT managed services go-to-market strategy and execution.

"Joining Netrix felt like a natural step in my marketing career," said Jones. "It's an innovative company that values collaboration and has a real client-first mentality. I'm excited to leverage my past lead generation experience to help create a best-in-class marketing engine to support Netrix's growth strategy."

Netrix is a leading provider of cloud, collaboration, security, and development services. Through an offering spanning professional and managed services, as well as the resale of third-party hardware and software, Netrix designs, implements, and supports mission-critical information technology solutions. For more information, please visit: www.netrixllc.com.

