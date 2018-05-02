Netrolix AI-WAN® Disrupts Enterprise WAN with Artificial Intelligence in the Network

CHICAGO, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrolix, the first AI-WAN® network service provider, today announces it will showcase its AI-WAN® platform with fully autonomous global network-fabric at International Telecoms Week 2018 (ITW), taking place May 6-9th in Chicago, IL. Netrolix will join industry WAN professionals for ITW's WAN Exchange, a half-day segment bringing together enterprise and service provider communities to examine the WAN market drivers and technologies and look forward to the next big thing in enterprise network design.

Netrolix AI-WAN platform with fully autonomous global network-fabric

Wes Jensen, Netrolix Co-Founder and CEO, will join the panel, "Hybrid Transformation – Experiences with Adopting SD-WAN and Integrating Internet into the WAN" on Wednesday May 9th. The session will explore real-life experiences with rolling out SD-WAN and discuss what changes it has led to in enterprise WAN design, delivery and management. Unlike other SD-WAN solutions, the Netrolix AI-WAN®, fully autonomous global network-fabric, uses a combination of real-time and historic information to adjust for dynamic network conditions and automatically route data around issues such as congestion, latency, packet loss, and jitter. This patented artificially intelligent decision process continues to learn as more data is collected to ensure the optimal network experience.

"At Netrolix, our mission is to leverage our edge compute and global neural network-based AI-WAN® platform to define and create secure intelligent networks – instantly," comments Wes Jensen the Co-Founder and CEO of Netrolix. "Customers choose Netrolix's private secure AI-WAN® service because it offers exceptionally high security and global Internet optimization through deep machine learning, all with significant cost savings."

The Netrolix AI-WAN® platform provides full SD-WAN capabilities as one of many services on its global network fabric. Additional AI enhanced services include multiprotocol label switching (MPLS), virtual private LAN service (VPLS), and virtual private network (VPN) connections. Enterprises and Managed Service Providers alike choose AI-WAN® to connect offices, retail locations, IoT sensors, autonomous vehicles (AV), and drones and securely move information between computing and cloud locations at all levels of the network.

Request a meeting with Netrolix at ITW 2018 to discuss how to bring the intelligence of AI-WAN® to your enterprise network. Learn more about AI-WAN® by watching the video "Artificial Intelligence in the Network" streamed from Intel's San Jose Network Developer Group Meetup.

About Netrolix

Netrolix is the AI-WAN® Network Service Provider with the first autonomous and global network connectivity platform of its kind. The company leverages its AI-WAN® platform, which includes edge compute hardware and Machine Learning analytics, to provide an array of connectivity and security products, including MPLS, VPLS, Ethernet, SD-WAN, Netrolix Cloud Connect, AI-based Security, Global VPN, and advanced monitoring through its centralized portal. Learn more at www.netrolix.com

