Netrounds Recognized for its Deeper Public Cloud Visibility

Netrounds is recognized as "Best Service Assurance Commercial Deployment" by a panel of network virtualization experts for delivering an innovative service assurance solution that allows telcos and global enterprises to drastically increase their service level and improve operational efficiency

BERLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrounds, the leading provider of automated active assurance solutions, announced that they have been awarded "Best Service Assurance Commercial Deployment" at the 2019 Network Virtualization & SDN Europe conference.

A panel of virtualization experts selected Netrounds based on three major criteria: for being unique in the global marketplace, for delivering a deeper insight into telco networks, and for providing the most measurable impact of the offered services.

"Netrounds restores visibility that is often lost as part of network virtualization. The flexible use of software to actively inject traffic into the data plane is unique and extends beyond managed networks to all major public clouds, including off-net parts used in the service delivery", said the virtualization expert panel.

With the recent addition of multi-cloud capabilities, Netrounds now supports all public cloud infrastructures, including Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS.

"Virtualization puts a big portion of the network in a black box, from the campus sites to the clouds. I am pleased to see that the expert panel recognizes our innovation around automated active assurance to gain deeper visibility of the public clouds. Our solution ensures that services are being delivered right the first time and right all the time. This increases end-user satisfaction and improves operational efficiency", said Mats Nordlund, CEO and Co-founder of Netrounds.

Netrounds is the industry's fully automated and software-only solution for active testing and monitoring. It produces active key performance indicators (KPIs) and service level agreement (SLA) measurements from Layer 1 to Layer 7 across all network domains, including the public clouds and virtual networks.

To learn more, please go to www.netrounds.com, or visit Netrounds for a live demo at Cisco Live US, June 9 -12.

About Netrounds

Netrounds provides a software-based and fully automatable solution for active network testing and monitoring with unmatched measurement capabilities across physical and multi-cloud network environments. Netrounds is easily deployed at any location from the public clouds to campus sites, measuring metrics that matter for customers, from Layer 1 to Layer 7. Netrounds is used by hundreds of network operators, service providers and enterprises worldwide. For further information, please visit www.netrounds.com.

Press Contacts

Netrounds

Natasha Koskenniemi

+46706340069

natasha.koskenniemi@netrounds.com

See the announcement on the Cision newswire platform here.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/netrounds/r/netrounds-recognized-for-its-deeper-public-cloud-visibility,c2827962

SOURCE Netrounds