Netrush Selects IQRush as Strategic Partner to Power AI-Driven Discovery Across the Customer Journey

SEATTLE, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IQRush, a Generative Search Optimization (GEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) measurement platform, and Netrush, a leading ecommerce growth agency, today announced a strategic partnership that brings IQRush's platform capabilities directly into Netrush's ecommerce & customer engagement programs.

The partnership reflects a shift as AI answer engines and AI-powered shopping assistants influence how brands are evaluated early in the customer journey, before consumers reach a brand's website or retail channels.

As AI answer engines and shopping agents influence how consumers learn about, compare, and trust products before a transaction occurs, brands need deeper visibility into how those systems represent them and ultimately impact acquisition, conversion, and retention.

"AI-driven discovery now sits upstream of ecommerce performance," said Raj Sapru, Chief Strategy Officer at Netrush. "This isn't about assessing and updating a website. It's about understanding and shaping how AI systems influence real customer decisions across the entire journey. That layer is moving fast, it's technically complex, and it demands constant learning. Partnering with IQRush allows us to bring that capability into our programs without slowing innovation or oversimplifying the problem."

Through the partnership, Netrush will incorporate IQRush's GEO and AEO measurement into its core ecommerce offerings, using it to inform how brands engage customers across awareness, conversion, and retention and to connect AI-driven discovery signals directly to commercial outcomes.

"We chose IQRush because it's built for experimentation, accountability, and evolution," Sapru added. "Our health and wellness partners operate in categories where trust, accuracy, and nuance matter. IQRush gives us a way to continuously learn how AI systems interpret brands and to act on that insight in ways that go far beyond surface-level optimization."

"This partnership is about moving from observation to accountability," said Todd Paris, CEO and Co-Founder of IQRush. "When teams can test what influences customer acquisition and retention, and see how those changes show up in ecommerce performance, AI discovery stops being a black box and becomes something brands can actively manage."

IQRush is a Generative Search Optimization (GEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) measurement platform that helps brands understand and improve how they are cited, mentioned, and described across AI-powered search and answer engines through repeatable measurement and experimentation.

Netrush is a retail agency and operator for brands, specializing in ecommerce strategy, marketplace expansion, and performance execution.

