Netsanity Awarded Parental Control Software Contract by DC Child and Family Services Agency

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netsanity, provider of services that enable parents to create a safe online environment for their children, has won a contract from the District of Columbia Child and Family Services Agency (CFSA) to provide services to foster families by protecting the devices used by foster children. The Netsanity software met CFSA's unique requirements. These include user-friendly features like an app blocker, content filter and screen time management.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to partner with CFSA on this important work," said Carl Petrovsky, Netsanity CEO. "Foster children are vulnerable to exploitation and exposure to inappropriate online content. Our goal here is to empower foster parents to protect the children without creating a technically challenging workload for them."





CFSA awarded Netsanity the contract partly because the Netsanity solution allows the agency to not require foster parents to use a credit card during the software activation step. This was an important requirement for the agency. The software further allows re-using licenses when devices are released from CFSA's youth program.

Netsanity also met CFSA's requirements without major refactoring of the software system. This avoids the need for unnecessary coding expense for the agency.





Founded in 2013, Netsanity's main mission is to protect children from the dangers of smartphone addiction, adult content, and time management. To date, the company's products protect kids in over 126 countries.

For more information, visit https://netsanity.net and https://cfsa.dc.gov/

Media Contact

Carl Petrovsky

Tel: +1 914 228-3182

pr@netsanity.net

SOURCE Netsanity, Inc.

Related Links

https://netsanity.net/

