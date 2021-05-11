NetSapiens Disrupts the UCaaS Status Quo as the Fastest-Growing Platform in North America

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSapiens , a B2B provider of Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) and Contact Center solutions to service providers, today announces that it is spotlighted in Frost & Sullivan's UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) report1 as the third-party platform vendor with the fastest growth rate in the North American market.

"NetSapiens has decisively carved a space for itself on the leaderboard of the UC&C arena. With a disruptive pricing model based on sessions not seats and more than 18 years of innovation honing its offerings, NetSapiens has achieved distinction as a top-tier vendor," states Anand Buch, co-founder and CEO of NetSapiens. "I am very proud that we are now ranked #4 by UCaaS seats in the North American market. Even more profound is this achievement's clear accentuation of the pioneering NetSapiens model, built from an enduring core of market attentiveness and preemptive innovation. The market for UC&C is now telling a new story: Disruptive platform providers are challenging the status quo on behalf of a new era of business."

With a portfolio of cloud-native solutions, including its flagship SNAPsolution platform, NetSapiens is redefining intuitive, flexible service consumability in a rapidly evolving cloud communications space. NetSapiens' divergence from the crowd is driven by an understanding that, if a service is truly disruptive and reaches the core of what users are looking for, it doesn't need to be hidden behind exorbitant expenses, unnecessary add-ons or cumbersome, complex delivery models to generate value. In essence: If a UC&C provider is giving the people what they want — or even better, what they may not even know they need — then growth trajectories, market share and positive outcomes fall into place. NetSapiens' rise proves its inceptive assertion: Service providers don't need complex solutions for complex problems. They need a partner that listens, understands and makes what is difficult seem easy.

"When we started NetSapiens, it was with the goal of changing the entire way service providers procure their UC&C solutions. Since the beginning, we've focused on being a true partner to service providers in North America and around the world. By changing the procurement and consumption of UC&C and contact center solutions for our customers, we've been able to quickly grow our user base and add real value to the market," continues Buch. "A true enabler should intrinsically align with its customers' business objectives — this mindset has been instrumental in our rapid expansion. We offer a truly differentiated commercial model with an innovative 'sessions not seats' approach to pricing, allowing service provider partners to expand brand equity, secure much higher profit margins compared to alternative models and enable transformative capabilities through APIs and integrations ."

To learn more about NetSapiens, visit www.netsapiens.com . To download and view Frost & Sullivan's report in its entirety, click here .

About NetSapiens

At NetSapiens, we are a B2B provider of Unified Communications, Video Conferencing & Collaboration, as well as Contact Center solutions for service providers. We support service providers of all sizes who want to offer new or improve existing communications service offerings and quickly accelerate their customer base. Our award-winning solutions offer our partners a customizable, easy-to-use platform that can be consumed in various models as a subscription or a purchase, in their cloud or ours. With NetSapiens you're there.

Be There!

Forward Looking Statement/Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about NetSapiens (i) having decisively carved a space for itself on the leaderboard of the UC&C arena; (ii) having a disruptive pricing model based on sessions not seats and more than 18 years of innovation honing its offerings; (iii)having achieved distinction as a top-tier vendor; (iv) being very proud that it is now ranked #4 by UCaaS seats in the North American market; (v) believing that even more profound is this achievement's clear accentuation of the pioneering NetSapiens model; (vi) believing that it has been built from an enduring core of market attentiveness and preemptive innovation; (vii) believing the market for UC&C is now telling a new story — disruptive platform providers are challenging the status quo on behalf of a new era of business; (viii) that when the company started, it was with the goal of changing the entire way service providers procure their UC&C solutions; (ix) being focused on being a true partner to service providers in North America and around the world and changing the experience of procurement and consumption of UC&C and contact center solutions for its customers; (x) being able to quickly grow its user base and add real value to the market; (xi) believing that a true enabler should intrinsically align with their customers' business objectives and that mindset has been instrumental in the rapid expansion of the Company; (xii) believing that it offers a truly differentiated commercial model with an innovative 'sessions not seats' approach to pricing and (xiv) believing that it enables service provider partners to expand brand equity, secure much higher profit margins compared to alternative models, and enable transformative capabilities through APIs and integrations.

Media Contact

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

1-866-695-3629

[email protected]

Frost & Sullivan: Enabling Disruption Through Innovative Business Models and Advanced Cloud Collaboration Solutions

SOURCE Netsapiens / Jaymie Scotto & Associates, LLC

Related Links

https://netsapiens.com/

