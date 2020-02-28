netsapiens' SNAPsolution Awarded 2019 Unified Communications Excellence Award from INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

"As pioneers in the digital transformation movement, our mission continues to be the leading source of next-generation communications, collaboration and mobility features for our partners," comments Anand Buch, CEO of netsapiens. "By constantly pushing our offerings both in response to unique customer demands and leading the industry with disruptive business models, our team delivers a unified communications platform and experience that is a perfect fit. Our customers are our transformation partners. It's that simple. We couldn't be more thrilled about this recognition."

SNAPsolution is powered by netsapiens' proprietary unified communications software platform. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of unified communications (UC) services and feature-sets to service providers. Purpose-built to provide its partners with unprecedented levels of flexibility, customization, and ease of use, SNAPsolution puts users in complete control of their unified communications platform. What's more, SNAPsolution is the only Unified Communications Platform with a pricing model based on sessions, not seats . This means partners can oversubscribe for their phone lines and hosted phone seats which equates to more money in their pockets.

"Every year, I am amazed by the innovation and quality represented on the Unified Communications Excellence Award winners list. And I am so impressed with netsapiens' commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "It's inspiring to see such commitment to excellence, and I look forward to seeing future innovation from netsapiens."

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected honors in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

About netsapiens

At netsapiens, we are your Smart Network Application People specializing in B2B unified communications (UC) solutions. We support service providers of all sizes as well as large enterprises with existing network infrastructure who want to improve their operational efficiency and grow their customer base. Our award-winning signature UC offering – SNAPsolution – is custom-built to offer our partners a customizable, easy-to-use platform that can be quickly deployed for maximum ROI. Take advantage of our expertise in VoIP, Hosted PBX, UCaaS, SIP trunking, contact centers, device provisioning, multi-tenant user portals and software-as-a-service (SaaS).

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and roadshow management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet. For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

