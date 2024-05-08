NetScore Technologies Recognized as One of America's Fastest-Growing Companies in 2024

VIENNA, Va., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetScore Technologies, a premier SaaS developer of ERP and eCommerce cloud-based solutions, is thrilled to announce its recognition by The Financial Times (FT) as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies in 2024. This prestigious ranking is a testament to NetScore's dynamic growth and innovation in retail and wholesale distribution technology solutions, with a particular focus on Restaurant Equipment, Healthcare Equipment Rentals, and Commercial stone micro-sectors.

The NetScore Application Suite is a one-stop solution with omnichannel commerce capabilities ranging from the point of sale, logistics, and distribution to integrating with online marketplaces and websites.

"It is a significant honor to be recognized by The Financial Times, not just for our financial growth but also for our innovative capabilities and dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in cloud-based ERP and eCommerce technologies," said Raj Kellampalli, CEO of NetScore. This recognition fuels our drive to continue delivering exceptional value to our clients, listening to their changing needs, and remaining at the forefront of technological advancement."

The Financial Times, in collaboration with research company Statista, identified NetScore among the top performers in a rigorous analysis of growth rates across a diverse range of industries. The list reflects companies' ability to achieve extraordinary revenue growth between 2019 and 2022, highlighting those that have innovatively adapted and thrived during challenging economic times. The data was collected via desk research across 20 countries, and over 7,000 companies were examined. The IT and software sector led this year's rankings, highlighting the critical role of technology in driving business growth. NetScore's placement on this list underscores its role as a leader in a highly influential and rapidly evolving industry.

A complete list of the Financial Times "The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2024" can be found here. Click here.

About NetScore Technologies

NetScore Technologies provides award-winning industry solutions seamlessly integrated with the world's leading cloud ERP and eCommerce platforms. Their leading solutions include NetScore.AI, an AI-powered microservices platform, NetScore Delivery Routing, NetScore POS, NetScore Rental Management, NetScore WMS Mobile, and multiple webstore and marketplace connectors, all designed to enhance business operations and customer engagement. For more information, please visit www.netscoretech.com.

SOURCE NetScore Technologies