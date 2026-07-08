NETSCOUT Positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Network Observability, Q2 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Network Observability platform vendors.



NETSCOUT, with its capabilities spanning deep packet inspection, real-time telemetry, AI/Driven analytics, and integrated security visibility, has been recognized as a leader for its high-fidelity Smart Data approach and scalable monitoring architecture.

PUNE, India, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has recognized NETSCOUT as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Network Observability, 2026.

Akshay Singh, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "NETSCOUT has established a commanding presence in the network observability market through its patented Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology and packet-centric approach. Its platform enables large enterprises and service providers to gain unparalleled visibility into network performance, infrastructure health, and application dependencies. NETSCOUT demonstrates exceptional strength in delivering high-fidelity Smart Data, proactive anomaly detection, and AI/ML-driven analytics, supported by highly scalable physical and virtual deployment models. Its capabilities enable organizations to enhance end to-end network visibility, accelerate troubleshooting, and ensure resilience across complex hybrid, multi-cloud, and SaaS environments."

QKS Group defines Network observability as the ability to monitor, analyse, and extract actionable insights from the real-time and historical behaviour of network infrastructure. It delivers deep visibility and operational intelligence through telemetry, contextual dashboards, intelligent alerts, and interactive visualizations, enabling organizations to identify, investigate, and remediate issues across complex network environments.

NETSCOUT positions itself as a leader of network observability solutions with robust capabilities in service assurance, network performance management, and cybersecurity integration. Its platform enables organizations to convert raw network packets into structured, actionable intelligence, providing deep visibility into traffic patterns, performance bottlenecks, and service dependencies. NETSCOUT demonstrates strength in environments requiring carrier-grade scalability, real-time analytics, and seamless workflows between performance monitoring and security. Its approach empowers IT and security teams to transition from reactive troubleshooting to predictive network operations, ensuring application performance and overall network resilience.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Network Observability platform providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Quote by NETSCOUT:

"We are honored to be recognized by QKS Group as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™ for Network Observability for the third consecutive year," said Heather Broughton, Area Vice President, Product Marketing, NETSCOUT. "We believe this recognition reflects our continued commitment to helping enterprises and service providers gain trusted, high-fidelity visibility across increasingly complex digital environments. As organizations embrace AI, hybrid cloud, and distributed architectures, NETSCOUT remains focused on delivering the network intelligence that strengthens resilience, accelerates operations, and enables confident decision-making."

Additional Resources:

About NETSCOUT:

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance and availability disruptions through its unique visibility platform and solutions powered by its pioneering deep packet inspection at scale technology. NETSCOUT serves the world's largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

Editorial Contacts:

Chris Lucas

NETSCOUT Systems, Inc.

+1 978 614 4124

[email protected]

Chris Shattuck

Finn Partners for NETSCOUT

+1 404 502 6755

[email protected]

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology-integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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SOURCE QKS Group