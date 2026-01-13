NETSCOUT Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition for Network Monitoring Leadership

The company is acknowledged for its market leadership, innovation, and customer-centric execution in network monitoring, performance assurance, and real-time visibility.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that NETSCOUT has received the 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition in the network monitoring industry for its outstanding achievements in real-time visibility, performance assurance, and cyber-resilient network intelligence. This recognition highlights NETSCOUT's consistent leadership in delivering measurable outcomes, strengthening digital resilience, and enabling customer-centric innovation across increasingly complex hybrid, cloud, and enterprise environments.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. NETSCOUT demonstrated excellence across both dimensions by aligning long-term strategic priorities with evolving market demand and executing with discipline, scale, and operational consistency. "NETSCOUT's mastery of packet-based intelligence and its ability to transform raw network data into precise, actionable insight position the company as a critical enabler of performance, reliability, and resilience across the global digital economy," said Debashrita Tripathy, senior consulting analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on continuous innovation, customer proximity, and architectural integrity, NETSCOUT has shown a strong ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving network monitoring landscape. Its Visibility Without Borders® strategy and patented Adaptive Service Intelligence technology enable organizations to gain pervasive, real-time observability across hybrid cloud, 5G, and on-premises environments. Sustained investment in deep packet inspection, AI-ready Smart Data, and scalable analytics has allowed the company to expand its impact across enterprise, service provider, and public-sector markets worldwide.

Innovation is central to NETSCOUT's approach. Its nGenius and Omnis solutions deliver end-to-end network and application performance monitoring, proactive observability, and integrated cybersecurity intelligence from a unified data foundation. By leveraging real network traffic rather than sampled, the company provides high-fidelity insights that accelerate troubleshooting, reduce mean time to resolution, and support predictive, automated operations.

"Frost & Sullivan's recognition underscores the strength of our long-term strategy and our relentless focus on innovation rooted in delivering smart, actionable data," said Pamela Jacques, vice president, corporate marketing at NETSCOUT. "By providing high-fidelity, packet-based intelligence that serves as the foundation for observability and AI-driven insights, NETSCOUT empowers customers to gain clarity, reduce risk, and proactively manage performance and security in an increasingly dynamic digital landscape."

NETSCOUT's unwavering commitment to customer experience further reinforces its position in the network monitoring market. Through flexible licensing models, a distributed and cost-efficient architecture, and comprehensive global support services, the company enables organizations to scale observability and cybersecurity capabilities in line with business growth. Its partner-driven ecosystem and localized support model ensure consistent service availability and long-term value delivery across diverse industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and telecommunications.

Frost & Sullivan commends NETSCOUT for setting a high benchmark in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's ability to unify observability and cybersecurity within a single packet-based architecture, combined with its customer-first culture, is shaping the future of network monitoring and strengthening digital resilience across mission-critical infrastructures.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Global Company of the Year Recognition to an organization that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in competitive positioning, customer impact, and market leadership. This recognition reflects Frost & Sullivan's assessment of companies that are redefining their industries through innovation, disciplined execution, and sustained growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance and availability disruptions through its unique visibility platform and solutions powered by its pioneering deep packet inspection at scale technology. NETSCOUT serves the world's largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

