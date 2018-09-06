Netscribes Opens Entity in Singapore

NEW YORK, September 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In addition to India and the US, Netscribes has now set up a subsidiary in the Lion City as part of its Asia-Pacific expansion strategy

Netscribes, Inc., a global market intelligence and content services company, today announced the opening of its entity in Singapore, Netscribes Global Pte Ltd. With this new location, Netscribes gains the ability to better offer its research and insights-based services to the future-oriented firms in the Asia-Pacific region.

Singapore, being one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, houses several Asia-Pacific regional headquarters and will now allow the firm to tap that market with a local presence.

Speaking on this matter, Sourav Mukherjee, Founder and CEO of Netscribes, said, "Singapore, being the heart of a rising Asia, offers tremendous growth opportunities for businesses worldwide. Having a physical entity in Singapore will help us understand this burgeoning market at a deeper level while strengthening our relationship with our existing client base. Many of our North American and European clients have a deep interest in the emerging markets across the Asia-Pacific region and our presence will help us meet their needs both from a marketing and insights perspective. Singapore also places a strong focus on innovation, and our technology and innovation research expertise will provide organisations a continual knowledge-based view to help them maintain competitiveness in the changing business environment. This underpins our vision to create a strategic presence in markets where we see the opportunity to grow our insights and content services businesses."

Netscribes has already appointed a full-time local director in the region and hopes to expand its sales presence and develop partnerships with niche firms in the region.

