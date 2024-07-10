NetSecurity Corporation Appoints Industry Veterans to Drive Expansion and Innovation

Mike Hayes Joins as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development; Olivia Lassiter Named Sales Executive for Private Sector

RESTON, Va., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSecurity Corporation, a leader in endpoint security solutions, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Mike Hayes as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development. Hayes will focus on expanding NetSecurity's footprint in the U.S. government and private sectors. Additionally, NetSecurity has appointed Olivia Lassiter as Sales Executive, where she will concentrate on private sector engagements. Both professionals will play a pivotal role in promoting NetSecurity's flagship technology, ThreatResponder.

Mike Hayes brings over four decades of combined military and civilian experience in security programs, counterintelligence, information technology, and business development. "Mr. Hayes' career transcends military and civilian accomplishments, showcasing exceptional leadership and strategic foresight. His proven ability to secure major government contracts, propel organizational growth, and navigate complex security and intelligence programs has cemented his reputation as a revered expert in the field. We are pleased to have Mike onboard," said Inno Eroraha, Founder and CEO of NetSecurity.

Commenting on his new role, Hayes said, "I am extremely excited to help continue the growth of NetSecurity and share the outstanding capabilities of ThreatResponder with both government and private sectors."

Joining Hayes, Olivia Lassiter will bring her expertise to the private sector. "We are thrilled to welcome Olivia Lassiter to our team. Her enthusiasm for our technology and dedication to excellence will be instrumental in driving our growth and innovation," adds Inno Eroraha. "It's a privilege to stand behind a product I truly believe in and be part of a company that is committed to excellence and innovation," said Lassiter.

The duo will focus on promoting NetSecurity's ThreatResponder innovation.

ThreatResponder is an all-in-one cloud-native and AI-powered cyber resilient endpoint innovation built with capabilities including threat detection, prevention, response, analytics, hunting, intelligence, forensics, identity threat detection and response, vulnerability detection, and insider threat monitoring. With only a lightweight agent and one single pane of glass, you can predict, neutralize, and forensically-investigate suspicious activities in your enterprise, endpoints, cloud workloads, and data.

More information about ThreatResponder: https://www.netsecurity.com/threatresponder-platform/

About NetSecurity:

NetSecurity is a cybersecurity and computer forensics products and services company that helps organizations protect their information assets. NetSecurity is a privately held company headquartered at 12001 Sunrise Valley Drive, Suite 400, Reston, Virginia 20191. NetSecurity has a GSA MAS Contract (# GS-35F-0288Y) and GSA 8(a) STARS III Contract (#47QTCB21D0434). NetSecurity can be reached at [email protected] or via telephone at +1 (703) 444-9009.

Learn more: https://www.netsecurity.com

