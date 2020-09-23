Netsertive Appoints New CFO and CRO to Support New Phase of Growth

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netsertive, the leading Digital Advertising Platform for multi-location businesses, today announced veteran digital industry leaders Sean Witty and Peter Durand, as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer, respectively. Together, Witty and Durand bring more than four decades of combined executive experience to Netsertive and will support the company's next phase of growth and go-to-market plans to help clients deploy localized digital advertising at scale.

As Netsertive's new CFO, Witty brings an extensive background in corporate finance, operations, strategic planning, and acquisitions, along with a deep appreciation for Netsertive and its unique position to change the way brands advertise locally. With more than two decades of leadership experience working in companies ranging from a handful of employees to Fortune 500 enterprises, Witty has bought, run, and sold his own company, and has experience in multiple industries — including technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and private investing. He was most recently CFO for a PE-backed Pharmacy Benefit Management company servicing hospices and institutional pharmacies across the country.

"This is an exciting time to join Netsertive," Witty said. "Netsertive is leading the transformation of the way brands and their agencies advertise locally, and I'm delighted to be a part of it."

Durand, who has served as the company's Vice President of Business Development, will oversee revenue operations as Netsertive's Chief Revenue Officer, including the sales, account management, and client services organizations. As an accomplished entrepreneur and executive, Durand has built several companies leveraging his early experience at major corporations including GE, Eaton, and Kimberly-Clark. He brings a strong understanding of the digital landscape to help clients achieve a clear return on advertising spend at the local level.

"Since arriving at Netsertive, I have been impressed with our platform but, more importantly, our people," says Durand. "It's exciting to work with a talented group of digital marketers who are passionate about our customers and performance."

"We're excited for Sean to join our leadership team and for Pete to expand his role in the company," says Steve Leonard, CEO of Netsertive. "It's a pivotal moment for us, as more people are researching local services and products online than ever before. Netsertive is well-positioned to help clients navigate this changing face of consumer shopping behavior, and both Pete and Sean are extremely talented executives who will help usher in the next chapter of growth for the company."

