NetSheet™ Joins RE/MAX Marketplace, An Online Hub Of Premier Business Services

MIAMI, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NetSheet ™, announced it has joined the new RE/MAX Marketplace , an online platform offering a vetted list of more than 100 technology and business services to RE/MAX agents and brokers. Members of the RE/MAX Marketplace are also part of the RE/MAX Approved Suppliers program, a carefully selected group of businesses offering premier services and products to affiliates, often at an exclusive discount.

"We're proud to partner with one of the leading brands in real estate to bring our solution to an even larger audience," said Leza VanBeuren, SVP, NetSheet ™ "NetSheet™ provides a simple yet sophisticated tool that is mobile ready and designed to drive engagement and combined with the experience and expertise of RE/MAX agents can greatly enhance the real estate experience for homebuyers and sellers. We're excited for the opportunity to work with RE/MAX professionals."

NetSheet ™ generates estimates of closing costs and other associated fees in an agent's local market area for clients and prospects in real time. Agents can add this new tool to their website via a widget that also captures contact information, providing both sphere and organic lead generation for the agent. In addition, by using this new technology, an agent will be able to optimize their social media efforts with relevant data content and drive more traffic to their website.

"RE/MAX is committed to providing the tools, technology, and training agents need to thrive in any market," said Jason Tang, Executive Director, Technology Partnerships. "Every vendor in the RE/MAX Marketplace is carefully selected for quality of product and commitment to customer service. NetSheet.com was a natural fit, and we're excited to offer their service to our network."

