NetSheet™ Launches in Keller Williams App Store

MIAMI, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSheet™, the latest Keller Cloud Innovator Partner, announced today that its professional suite of tools, including NetSheet™ and NetSheet™ PRO, has launched in the KW MarketPlace, an app store on the Keller Cloud platform.

"We're proud to partner with one of the leading brands in real estate to bring our solution to an even larger tech savvy audience," said Leza VanBeuren, SVP of NetSheet™. "NetSheet™ provides a simple yet sophisticated mobile-ready tool that is integrated seamlessly with KW Command and designed to keep agents in front of their sphere."

"Combined with the proficiency of Keller Williams agents, NetSheet™ can greatly enhance the real estate experience for homebuyers and sellers. We're excited for the opportunity to work with Keller Williams agents to help them increase productivity, fast track transactions, and grow their business," said VanBeuren.

NetSheet™ generates estimates of closing costs and other associated fees in an agent's local market area for clients and prospects in real time. Agents can add this new tool to their website via a widget that also captures contact information, providing both sphere and organic lead generation for the agent.

Additionally, by using this new technology, an agent will be able to optimize their social media efforts with relevant data content and drive more traffic to their website.

Through the KCIP, KW collaborates with leading technology companies, such as NetSheet™, to enhance the operations of real estate businesses via the Keller Cloud, a proprietary, AI-fueled real estate cloud for Keller Williams agents.

Using a Keller Cloud application programming interface, or API, available for outside technology developers, KCIP enables the integration of additional top technology tools within an agent's Keller Cloud solutions.

Through benefits resulting from the KCIP, KW agents can now further customize Command. In February 2019, KW made Command available for all associates. Command now has 158,326 yearly active users, as of March 31, 2021. More information on the Keller Cloud Innovator Program is available online .

