NetSheet™ Partners with eCommission® to Launch Access™ - The Real Estate Industry's First Buy Now, Pay Later Solution

Access™ empowers agents to utilize the NetSheet™ solution today, but only pay when they close a sale. Tweet this

Service features of Access™:

FLEXIBLE – Agents can use up to $1,000 from a future commission to cover their NetSheet™ investment

EASY -- Funds are sent directly from Access™ to NetSheet™, to cover an agent's solution investment, with the agent paying nothing upfront

SEAMLESS -- NetSheet™, and eCommission® have integrated to make the check-out process quick and easy. Agents can elect to use Access™ as their preferred payment when buying NetSheet™ and complete the process in eCommission® without having to fill out any additional fields.

CONVENIENT – Agents have no out-of-pocket expense and 90 days to repay from a closing free of charge

NetSheet™ makes it easy for agents to provide their home sellers and buyers with accurate real time data on their personal website with the NetSheet™ widget, plus easily market themselves and their services across top social and search platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Google. With Access™, agents can now easily maintain their mobile ready technology plus promote and market their expertise with flexible payment options.

"We're proud to partner with eCommission®, the trusted partner and leading provider of working capital to real estate professionals to provide this sensational new payment option," said Leza VanBeuren, SVP, Netsheet™. "Netsheet™ provides a simple yet sophisticated tool for agents that is mobile ready and designed to promulgate an enhanced and accurate consumer real estate experience. We're excited for the opportunity to work with eCommission® to provide payment flexibility and choice to real estate professionals nationwide."

"We are excited to launch Access™ in partnership with NetSheet™," said Sean Whaling, eCommission Founder and CEO. This revolutionary Buy Now, Pay Later payment option created specifically for real estate professionals will give NetSheet™ customers the flexibility to invest in the growth of their businesses today without the added burden of having to negatively impact business cash-flow."

ABOUT NetSheet™

NetSheet™, provides agents with a seamless integration with their preferred title companies right on their real estate websites. It is a revolutionary way for them to capture more buyers or sellers, and real estate agents nationwide have fallen in love with this service.

About eCommission and Access™

eCommission is the company that operates Access. eCommission is the leading provider of working capital to real estate professionals since 1999, with more than $1.4 billion of commissions funded to satisfied customers nationwide. eCommission is a nationally endorsed alliance partner to the industry's largest real estate brands, independent brokerages, and technology companies. More information about eCommission and Access™can be found at www.eCommission.com and www.buynowpayatclosing.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

Leza VanBeuren, SVP

Phone: (203) 667-4636

[email protected]

Dawn Willey, VP of Strategic Business Development

Phone: (818) 254-6435

Email: [email protected]

Related Links

Netsheet.com

SOURCE NetSheet

Related Links

https://www.netsheet.com

