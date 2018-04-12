NETSHIELD Corporation Partners With ZON Digital Insurance Integrating Cyber Insurance With Breach Prevention Technology for All New U.S. Clients

NASHUA, N.H., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NETSHIELD™ Corporation has announced its partnership with ZON Digital Insurance to include cyber insurance coverage bundled with its suite of cyber security solutions for the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment in the U.S. This unique InsurTech partnership is the first of its kind to offer end users a comprehensive protection package by combining NETSHIELD's breach prevention technologies with Cyber Insurance protection underwritten by Assurant's Voyager Insurance Company, AM Best rated "A," "Excellent."

NETSHIELD customers will have access to an automated dashboard that conducts a complete-system, end-point audit and color-codes threat identification throughout a "trusted LAN" environment. Once all potential network risks and vulnerabilities are addressed, an "All Green" report is generated and the system automatically connects with ZON Digital which will issue a certificate for up to $250,000 of cyber insurance coverage under the policy.

"We recognized the value in building comprehensive network protection into our product line, and that includes cyber insurance," said Ed Wall, president and CEO of NETSHIELD. "Being able to market our products with built-in coverage from such a reputable partner as ZON Digital and Voyager is a key advantage. We're thrilled to partner with them, in large part because of their innovative and disruptive approach to supporting this space."

Wall also noted that NETSHIELD is the first cyber security technology manufacturer to bundle cyber insurance coverage with all its U.S. hardware products, making this InsurTech partnership especially unique.

Brian Harrigan, head of ZON Digital Insurance, noted that "The pro-active, risk-management attributes of NETSHIELD'S technology suite change the fundamental characteristics of the risk profile of a corporate network. Instead of reacting to a breach and potentially significant data/financial losses, NETSHIELD is designed to prevent a breach from happening in the first place. The idea of a continuously monitored network through active 'breach prevention' and eliminating threats in real time changes the game for insurers who take cyber insurance risk."

About NETSHIELD™ Corporation

NETSHIELD delivers critical network protection to ensure only trusted assets access corporate networks. Additionally, zero-day malware and phishing attack, real-time quarantine, mac-spoof detection, TLD blocking, comprehensive auditing, vulnerability assessments and compliance reporting with enforcement make this a comprehensive and compelling offering.

NETSHIELD manufactures hardware appliances that scale from 25 to 10,000 protected assets per appliance. In addition, an embedded command center allows administrators to manage up to 1,000 remote sites. Learn more at netshieldcorp.com.

About ZON Digital Insurance

ZON Digital Insurance is a leader in combining insurtech and process automation with insurance product underwriting and distribution.

ZON is the product manager/administrator for the NETSHIELD cyber insurance program.

For more information contact:

Heather Driscoll

Director of Channel & Sales

O: 800-991-3871

securitysolutions@netshieldcorp.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netshield-corporation-partners-with-zon-digital-insurance-integrating-cyber-insurance-with-breach-prevention-technology-for-all-new-us-clients-300629197.html

SOURCE NETSHIELD Corporation