Netskope Achieves FedRAMP® High Authorization

Netskope

09 Jan, 2024, 07:45 ET

Netskope GovCloud, leveraging the strength of Netskope Intelligent SSE powered by its Zero Trust Engine, provides federal agencies unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection across web and cloud applications wherever they are

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced that Netskope GovCloud has received the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization at Impact Level "High," and is listed as such on the FedRAMP Marketplace. The Authority to Operate (ATO) at the FedRAMP High Impact Level was issued with sponsorship from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, after careful review of the assessment results provided by a certified third-party assessor organization (3PAO), Coalfire.

As U.S. government agencies modernize and adopt cloud solutions, they are mandated to use FedRAMP authorized Cloud Service Offerings (CSO) for any public cloud delivered service. In response to the number of cybersecurity campaigns targeting the public and private sector, President Biden signed an executive order in 2021 to strengthen IT security and operations in the Federal government. This mandate specifically stated directives to pursue a zero trust architecture and accelerate agency adoption of SaaS and PaaS technologies, as well as centralize security operations. Agencies responding to the executive order are now specifically pursuing cloud-security options that are FedRAMP authorized.

With Netskope GovCloud, federal agencies can leverage a cloud-ready networking and security architecture designed to deliver zero trust with multiple types of protection on a FedRAMP High authorized framework. Users and offices connect to Netskope Intelligent Security Service Edge (SSE) and have contextually enforced access to the applications and data within their responsibilities, along with the necessary data and threat protections to protect agency resources overall. Specific to data protection, the Netskope GovCloud uses patented, award-winning technology to quickly identify and real-time manage activities across millions of cloud services and websites—including generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Using Netskope GovCloud, federal government agencies can achieve:

  • Comprehensive protection: As conditions change and requirements evolve, organizations can deliver new protections by enabling services within Netskope GovCloud. Netskope GovCloud is a fully integrated platform, not a collection of point products, and can be extended to cover a range of threat and data protections.
  • Reduce operating complexity with a single client and single management platform: Netskope's architecture and Zero Trust Engine leverages a single client for multiple services to reduce the impact on endpoint administration. It uses a single management console with a single policy engine to reduce administrative complexity.
  • Enforces zero trust principles: Inline with the zero trust requirements in Executive Order 14028, Netskope GovCloud reduces the attack surface area and enforces contextual access controls to dramatically increase the overall integrity of the agency's operating environment.

"Achieving FedRAMP High authorization for the Netskope GovCloud platform underscores Netskope's continued dedication to helping secure the U.S. federal sector," said Dave Peranich, Netskope President, Go-to-Market. "It is a privilege for Netskope to have such a trusted sponsor and partner in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. As the leading vendor that can offer a comprehensive SSE solution on a single platform with FedRAMP High authorization, we remain fully invested in ensuring our platform is the most complete and highest-performing cloud-based solution possible for customers everywhere."

The FedRAMP High authorization level allows for the protection of the government's highly sensitive, unclassified data in cloud computing environments. The Impact Level "High" certification confirms that Netskope GovCloud can securely connect government users to external applications, including SaaS applications and internet destinations, regardless of device, location, or network, providing modern cyber and data protection for mission-critical government information.

About FedRAMP
FedRAMP is an assessment and authorization process which U.S. federal agencies use to ensure proper security controls are in place when accessing cloud computing products and services. FedRAMP provides a single, consistent process for validating cloud services across all U.S. federal agencies, which streamlines the procurement process for many public sector customers and ensures that consistent baseline security policies are used across different agencies.

About Netskope
Netskope, a global SASE leader, helps organizations apply zero trust principles and AI/ML innovations to protect data and defend against cyber threats. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com.

