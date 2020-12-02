Netskope Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization "In Process" Status

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leading security cloud , today announced that its Security Cloud Platform has received the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) "In Process" status for High Authorization requirements. Previously the Netskope Security Cloud was authorized at FedRAMP Moderate .

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services, enabling government agencies to easily move from old, insecure legacy IT to mission-enabling, secure, and cost-effective cloud-based IT. While 80% of federal information is categorized in the Low and Moderate authorization category, the High authorization level allows for protecting the government's most sensitive, unclassified data in cloud computing environments.

"We're thrilled to have a true sponsor and partner in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs," said Beau Hutto, Director of Federal Sales at Netskope. "They are absolutely great to work with and we're fully invested in making our platform the most complete and performant cloud-based security stack to have ever been authorized at FedRAMP High. This will allow Netskope to provide unmatched data protection controls for our federal government partners and customers, all from a single platform that delivers an elegant way to evolve from on-premises, legacy siloed-off technology to a fully integrated cloud-based solution."

Achieving "In Process" status for FedRAMP High authorization exemplifies Netskope's continued commitment to helping secure the U.S. federal sector, sponsored by the Department of Veterans Affairs. FedRAMP status follows the Spring 2020 announcement of Netskope being chosen to help Google provide a prototype for the Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit.

Netskope provides a data-centric approach to securing government agencies, following sensitive data to where it is processed and used, from on-prem to cloud and web, or even a hybrid model. Netskope can help government agencies protect users and data from advanced threats, secure confidential files, and manage compliance mandates and requirements for cloud and web. The Netskope Security Cloud, delivered on the NewEdge network infrastructure, provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection for cloud services, websites, and private apps accessed from anywhere, on any device. No other company in the market has addressed shifting demands by combining Next Generation SWG capabilities, the world's leading CASB , Zero Trust Network Access , and advanced machine learning to detect unauthorized data exfiltration and advanced threat protection.

"In Process" status for FedRAMP High authorization further demonstrates Netskope's commitment to protecting customer data along with our ongoing compliance with industry global information security and privacy standards, including:

ISO/IEC 27001:2013, 27017:2015, and 27018:2014

AICPA SSAE-18 SOC2

CSA STAR (Security, Trust, Assurance, and Risk) Level 2 Certified

(Security, Trust, Assurance, and Risk) Level 2 Certified C5 Compliance

HIPAA Compliance

TrustARC Privacy Certification

EU-US Privacy Shield Registered

