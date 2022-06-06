Netskope and Deloitte Announce Strategic Alliance to Help Clients Accelerate SASE Adoption with Leading SSE Technology

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has formed a strategic alliance with global Security Service Edge (SSE) and zero trust leader Netskope to help their mutual clients adopt the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and SSE security frameworks which aim to protect users, applications and data from cyber threats, while preserving user experience.

Netskope has been recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE. And, Deloitte is ranked No. 1 in security consulting services by revenue in the Gartner Market Share Analysis: Security Consulting Services, Worldwide, 2021.

Through the alliance, clients that Netskope and Deloitte share will be able to leverage Netskope SSE with Deloitte's cybersecurity services to help secure people and data in the cloud while increasing speed and agility, without degradation of user experience.

Netskope SSE users can benefit from a singular architecture that simplifies security, reduces risks, offers inline visibility, provides granular control of data, and creates preventative measures through advanced analytics capabilities. Deloitte can help organizations assess, implement and efficiently integrate Netskope into their existing infrastructure.

"As organizations continue to advance their digital transformation efforts, it's common for either security considerations or user experience to be addressed – not always both," said Criss Bradbury, a Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory data protection Leader and Principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Our alliance with Netskope will assist our shared clients to pursue often multi-phased digital transformations that include SASE and SSE adoption, so that security of both organizational and user assets are protected in a way that also prioritizes user experience."

"Our alliance with Deloitte will help organizations better navigate the challenges they face on their SASE, Zero Trust, and cloud journeys," said Dave Rogers, Vice President of Global Alliances, Channel Sales, Netskope.

"This relationship is an extension of ongoing efforts to better serve both Netskope and Deloitte's clientele, which include many Fortune 2000 companies. As more organizations realize the need for SSE as a core inspection point that gets as close as possible to where and how data is accessed, Netskope is prepared to support this demand with its own solutions, accompanied by key relationships such as this one."

To learn more about the integrated consulting services and SSE solutions from Netskope and Deloitte, visit this page .

About Netskope

Netskope, a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining cloud, data, and network security to help organizations apply zero trust principles to protect data. The Netskope Intelligent Security Service Edge (SSE) platform is fast, easy to use, and secures people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, trust Netskope to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain cervices may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Media Contact

Inkhouse for Netskope

[email protected]

SOURCE Netskope