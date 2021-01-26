Netskope and Silver Peak Accelerate Network and Security Transformation with a Best-of-Breed, SASE-ready WAN Edge Solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leading security cloud , today announced new integration between Netskope Security Cloud Services powered by the NewEdge network, and the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform, recently acquired by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. The new service orchestration capabilities will enable enterprises to intelligently identify, classify, and automatically steer cloud application traffic to the nearest NewEdge data center for verification through Netskope's complete cloud security stack.

Today's announcement represents the first cloud security integration enabled via the new Silver Peak Service Orchestration feature set. These new capabilities provide enterprises with a robust WAN edge solution for cloud-based security and data protection that delivers consistent network performance and a high-quality application experience, while lowering infrastructure cost and complexity by eliminating the need to backhaul application traffic to a central corporate data center for verification.

Serving millions of enterprise users around the world, Netskope NewEdge is a carrier-grade security private cloud network reserved exclusively for Netskope customers. In combination with the Silver Peak SD-WAN edge platform, Netskope NewEdge addresses the distinct requirements of security and networking teams to deliver a true secure access service edge (SASE) architecture.

"We continue to partner with best-of-breed cloud-delivered security providers and we are pleased to formalize our partnership with Netskope today. Our joint WAN edge solution will enable enterprises to transform how they secure applications, users and IT infrastructure by delivering consistent network and security policy enforcement without compromise, which is especially critical as we witness an unprecedented expansion in remote workers," said Fraser Street, head of WAN technical alliances at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. "Netskope's industry momentum and recognition for its CASB leadership, zero trust network access, next-gen secure web gateway, and other SASE building blocks, make them an ideal partner for the Silver Peak EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform."

Network transformation is accelerating as enterprises pivot away from legacy WAN architectures toward SD-WAN to address growing volumes of web, cloud, and SaaS application traffic, and reduce overall enterprise WAN costs. Due to the migration of applications from corporate data centers to the cloud, legacy hub-and-spoke network architectures which insert network security functions at central hub locations at the traditional network perimeter no longer match the natural flow of the traffic. Backhauling cloud-destined application traffic through the corporate data center adds latency and degrades cloud application performance and end user quality of experience.

"Cloud transformation is the combination of network and security transformation," said David Goldschlag, VP of Product Management at Netskope. "With this partnership, customers can confidently move forward on their cloud journey with the seamless combination of industry leading solutions: Silver Peak's WAN Edge and Netskope's cloud and data security."

Advanced Integration and Automation

Silver Peak has certified the integration with the Netskope NewEdge network as the first partner to use its new Service Orchestration provisioning workflow. As part of this new capability, the Silver Peak Unity Orchestrator management console now includes pre-configured default information regarding worldwide Netskope NewEdge data centers. Through this new workflow, network administrators are able to quickly and easily associate Silver Peak branch locations with NewEdge cloud-based data centers, using Orchestrator to automatically establish and maintain IPsec tunnel connectivity from each branch to the associated data center – including automatically re-establishing tunnel connectivity in the event of a network outage or other change in the WAN service. This automated secured access service orchestration workflow enables the rapid on-boarding of EdgeConnect branch sites and provides continuous health-checks to maintain EdgeConnect branch connectivity to the Netskope NewEdge infrastructure.

The integrated Netskope NewEdge and Silver Peak EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform requires no additional charges or fees for customers with current, applicable Netskope and Silver Peak subscription licenses.

To learn more about the Netskope Security Cloud, including its breadth and depth of offerings, please visit https://www.netskope.com/products .

