Netskope Announces 2nd Annual SASE Week To Enable Secure Digital Transformation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the SASE leader , today announced the second annual SASE Week to take place November 2-4, 2021 . SASE Week is a three-day series of virtual events designed to help technical and executive attendees understand the people, process, and technology choices needed for a successful Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) journey—a crucial set of steps to enable digital transformation. Netskope is leading the charge on SASE, the Security Service Edge (SSE) Zero Trust and will provide attendees with the knowledge and resources they need to make the right moves.

Last year's inaugural SASE Week—the first such SASE event of its kind—was an overwhelming success, with thousands of attendees learning from expert panels of industry leaders, partners, analysts, and networking and security technologists. In 2020, Netskope donated $10 for each attendee to charities, including Conservation International, Scratch Foundation, and World Central Kitchen. This year, Netskope is continuing the donation of $10 per attendee and donations will go to supporting Doctors Without Borders, The UN Women, and 360.org.

What to Expect

Attendees of the 2021 SASE Week will learn how to build a SASE framework, evaluate strategic applications of Zero Trust principles to achieve continuous adaptive trust, and future-proof security infrastructure to drive the future of business. There will be audience tracks geared towards security leaders, security practitioners, infrastructure operations leaders, IT and networking practitioners, architects, and Zero Trust. Netskope has also assembled a group of expert panelists and is working with partners such as Crowdstrike, Mimecast, and Aruba to bring a vast breadth of experience and security knowledge to attendees.

The full agenda will be announced in October. Initially announced sessions will include:

Practical implementation of SASE from CISO, CIO, and CNO perspectives, including how to communicate business value and risk management to the C-level and board

Building a SASE-ready network infrastructure

Understanding the Security Service Edge (SSE) and its role in SASE

Contextualizing the five phases of Zero Trust access

Designing your SASE blueprint

And more!

"The shift to remote work, the ability to access data from anywhere, and the alarming increase in global cybercrime means organizations must evolve toward a SASE architecture that applies Zero Trust principles," said Sanjay Beri, co-founder and CEO of Netskope. "This isn't easy, and the right practical advice on how to do this can be hard to find. So we created SASE Week to give technologists an opportunity to hear practical strategies to implement SASE within their organizations."

How to Register

To view all SASE Week events and register visit: saseweek.com

About Netskope

Netskope, the SASE leader, safely and quickly connects users directly to the internet, any application, and their infrastructure from any device, on or off the network. With CASB, SWG, and ZTNA built natively in a single platform, the Netskope Security Cloud provides the most granular context, via patented technology, to enable conditional access and user awareness while enforcing zero trust principles across data protection and threat prevention everywhere. Unlike others who force tradeoffs between security and networking, Netskope's global security private cloud provides full compute capabilities at the edge.

Netskope is fast everywhere, data centric, and cloud smart, all while enabling good digital citizenship and providing a lower total-cost-of-ownership.

Media Contact

Inkhouse for Netskope

[email protected]

SOURCE Netskope

Related Links

www.netskope.com

