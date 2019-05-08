Netskope Announces Drew Del Matto as Chief Financial Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leader in cloud security , today announced the appointment of Andrew "Drew" Del Matto to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Del Matto will lead the finance, accounting, human resources, information technology, real estate, and investor relations functions at the company.

Del Matto brings more than 25 years of technology and finance experience to Netskope, including deep experience in the security and network markets, and driving growth. Del Matto was most recently CFO for Citrix Systems, where he helped guide the company's cloud and subscription transformation. Prior to Citrix, Del Matto served as CFO of Fortinet, leading the company's transformation of its strategy and business model to triple its billings growth to more than $2 billion and driving 300% revenue growth during his tenure. Prior to Fortinet, Del Matto served in various financial leadership roles at Symantec for almost a decade, helping that company grow from $2.5 billion to almost $7 billion in revenue and leaving as acting CFO.

"Drew has extensive background in the network and security markets, as well as exceptional experience growing and scaling finance and related organizations inside of rapidly-growing public and private companies, and I am very happy to welcome him to our team," said Sanjay Beri, founder and CEO, Netskope. "His proven and industry-respected financial experience in driving revenue growth and demonstrated history of managing growth in multi-billion dollar enterprises will be a tremendous asset to Netskope."

Del Matto has also held senior finance leadership roles with Inktomi Corporation and SGI Corporation, and began his career as a certified public accountant (CPA) with KPMG LLP.

"My experience with legacy security companies has shown me that their business models will not scale in today's cloud-first, digitally inverted world. I joined Netskope because its strategy and approach to securing the world's largest enterprises is perfectly aligned with the demands of what enterprises need in security today," said Del Matto. "Netskope's second-to-none product offering, customer base, growth trajectory, team, and corporate culture made my decision to join an easy one, and I am looking forward to working with the team to continue to drive and accelerate the company's already impressive growth."

Del Matto has authored a variety of articles on cybersecurity, which have been published on Re/code, Security Week, CSO, Wired, and various other publications, and has appeared on Mad Money, Squawk Alley, and MSNBC discussing trends and opportunities in security. He will report directly to Netskope CEO Sanjay Beri and is based in the company's Santa Clara, Calif. headquarters.

About Netskope

Netskope is the leader in cloud security. We help the world's largest organizations take full advantage of the cloud and web without sacrificing security. Our patented Cloud XD technology eliminates blind spots by going deeper than any other security provider to quickly target and control activities across thousands of cloud services and millions of websites. With full control through one cloud-native interface, our customers benefit from 360-degree data protection that guards data everywhere and advanced threat protection that stops elusive attacks. Netskope — smart cloud security.

Media Contact

Lauren Bogoshian

Offleash for Netskope

P: 510-394-2145

E: lauren@offleashpr.com

SOURCE Netskope

Related Links

www.netskope.com

