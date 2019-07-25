Netskope Announces Enhancements to Build The World's Most Secure, Performant Cloud Network

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leader in cloud security , today announced Netskope NewEdge, the globally distributed network infrastructure that enables the Netskope cloud-native security platform to deliver real-time security without the traditional availability and performance trade-offs. Now, Netskope customers can unlock enhanced enterprise productivity while enabling advanced security functionality due to lower latency.

Enterprises are ill-equipped to effectively secure the cloud and web and struggle to understand performance bottlenecks and sources of latency, as they cannot recruit and staff teams with the requisite carrier networking expertise. Netskope NewEdge interconnects users, cloud services, commercial providers and carriers, using performance- and availability-optimized routing to provide higher performance and a secure, undisrupted experience.

"Businesses today are increasingly supporting a distributed workforce, but struggle to find the cloud and web security tools to support employees anywhere, on any device, at any time," said Sanjay Beri, founder and CEO at Netskope. "When companies deploy security appliances in a few select locations, or work with a security vendor with legacy-technology-based points of presence, they settle for a less-than-desirable, latency-prone experience for remote offices and remote employees. Netskope NewEdge provides all users, regardless of location or connectivity, with an unparalleled, global network infrastructure that enables the right balance of control and speed to meet the demands of today's modern enterprises, without added complexity."

Netskope NewEdge mitigates the shortcomings and limitations of using the internet to deliver inline security, providing a distributed, carrier-grade, next-generation global infrastructure based on advanced network, content and application optimization technologies and processes. This enhances the overall user experience and reduces delay and disruption, while enabling customers with optimized performance and maximized security.

"I joined Netskope to build a team that would both help to mitigate the shortcomings and limitations of using the Internet to deliver real-time security and also deliver security without the traditional security and performance trade-off," said Joe DePalo, SVP Platform Engineering and Operations at Netskope. "Today's announcement is a huge milestone for the team, and I am looking forward to helping the enterprise optimize performance without sacrificing security."

To support the roll-out of Netskope NewEdge, in 2019 Netskope will deploy more than 50 points of presence (POPs) supporting hundreds of millions of concurrent connections, with a total throughput capability of 100 terabits-per-second (Tbps). Spread across the globe, these POPs will enable a fast and reliable user experience with a distributed, carrier-grade, global network infrastructure architected by a world-class platform engineering team, enabling Netskope customers with optimized performance and maximized security.

