Netskope Announces General Availability of Zero Trust Secure Access for Hybrid IT Environments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leading security cloud , today announced the general availability of Netskope Private Access , a cloud-based Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution that provides fast and secure access to private applications, databases, file shares, servers and other services hosted in public clouds and enterprise data centers. Netskope Private Access is the latest offering of the Netskope Security Cloud platform, delivered through the Netskope NewEdge global network, offering seamless connectivity for authenticated users, supporting any application and protocol, reducing business risk and simplifying IT infrastructure.

As enterprises have increased deployments of private applications in the public could, legacy VPNs have failed to keep up with this change by continuing to offer only point-to-point, network-centric access that is blind to applications, overly complex and slows down employees and business partners. As a result, when legacy VPNs are used, they provide inadequate security, meaning that users, malicious insiders or cybercriminals have free to move within the network at will.

The failure of legacy VPN providers to support the new use cases required by dynamic hybrid IT environments has led cloud-first organizations to seek solutions that provide easy and secure access to applications in multiple locations without routing back through the corporate WAN. This ZTNA approach allows internal applications and resources to be protected from external threats while allowing application-level access control based on user identity and device security posture. In addition, a ZTNA approach answers the demand from users who expect a network that makes their experience with these applications to be fast and reliable.

According to Gartner's " The Future of Network Security is in the Cloud ," published in August 2019: "Complexity, latency and the need to decrypt and inspect encrypted traffic once will increase demand for consolidation of networking and security-as-a-service capabilities into a cloud-delivered secure access service edge (SASE)."*

With the addition of Netskope Private Access to the Netskope Security Cloud, the company stands alone in the market by providing a consolidated and unified cloud platform for visibility, secure access, threat protection and data protection for internet-connected employees. Netskope product innovation and leadership is further demonstrated through the fact that they are the only cloud security provider with a fully cloud-native global network called Netskope NewEdge. This provides a resilient and performant architecture that is built to enhance latency-sensitive security functions such as Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and threat protection.

As part of the Netskope Security Cloud—along with Netskope's Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (NG SWG), market-leading Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) solutions—Netskope Private Access delivers ZTNA through the same single client and is managed through the same console that provides data protection, threat protection and incident management for websites and cloud apps.

"As a cloud-first company with a workforce that is largely remote, we need to provide zero-trust application access," said Josh Burpo, network and security engineering manager for The Climate Corporation. "We selected Netskope Private Access because it was fast to deploy and allowed us to eliminate VPN sprawl in favor of access-as-a-service. Now we know that our employees can securely access private applications wherever they go."

"After an extensive beta period, which has garnered an immensely positive reception, we're pleased to make Netskope Private Access generally available and bring yet another product onto our SASE platform," said David Goldschlag, VP of product management at Netskope. "We are one of the few early leaders in the market to embrace SASE, and we are the only company that combines ZTNA, SWG, CASB and DLP capabilities to deliver full inline threat and data protection across web and cloud apps and services. Netskope Private Access, which reduces risk and increases efficiency by providing employees with secure access to private apps in their data centers and the public cloud, delivers key components of the SASE architecture and brings the industry even closer to the future of cloud-based network and data security."

