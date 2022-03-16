Netskope Announces Winners of Inaugural Security Transformation Awards

eHealth Inc., Nine, Concentrix, Deloitte, and Okta recognized as Netskope partners and customers redefining success in cloud, network, and data security

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Netskope, the SASE leader , today announced the winners of its first-ever customer and partner awards, Security Transformation Awards . The awards were created to recognize leaders making major strides in the categories of SASE Architecture, Product Innovator, Impact, and Accelerator.

"The winners of our first Security Transformation Awards exemplify modern security approaches that mirror and build on the work we do at Netskope," said Sanjay Beri, CEO and co-founder of Netskope. "Each of the winning organizations were selected among a competitive group of Netskope customers and partners to highlight products and services that reach more consumers, in more locations, more quickly than ever before."

Full descriptions of each award and winners:

SASE Architecture of the Year

These awards recognize Netskope customers unifying networking and security services in a cloud-first architecture—true to the definition of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)—that protects users, applications, and data everywhere while preserving user experience.

Winner: eHealth Inc.

eHealth Inc. connects millions of individuals, families, and small businesses with quality, affordable health insurance, and Medicare plans. The company knows that leading technology will bring healthcare to more Americans than ever before, and with Netskope, eHealth can now keep up with business velocity, enable zero-trust in parallel, recruit the best remote talent, and empower employees while mitigating company risk.

Winner: Nine

Nine is Australia's flagship media organization delivering the news to Australia's 26 million citizens daily. Nine is a trusted source of news and entertainment and has achieved one of the most rapid and significant security transformations by enabling a Zero Trust and SASE architecture vision. With Netskope, Nine can provide its workforce with immediate, secure, and least-privilege access to exactly what they need to perform their role and operate in a fast-paced media environment.

Product Innovator of the Year

This award recognizes a Netskope customer for leveraging the Netskope Security Cloud platform against unique use cases or through integrations.

Winner: Concentrix

Concentrix brings world-class customer experience to top brands in more than 40 countries globally. With more than 100,000 users relying on Concentrix's extensive customer data platform, the company utilized multiple Netskope cloud solutions to identify and prevent potential data leakage avenues, estimate associated risk, and safeguard from advanced threats for web and cloud apps.

Impact Award

This award recognizes a Netskope Evolve Partner that delivered superior and demonstrable impact in protecting a customer's users, applications, and data.

Winner: Deloitte

Deloitte & Touche LLP (Deloitte) Cyber and Strategic Risk practice teamed with Netskope to implement multiple new cloud security capabilities for a large, global hospitality company. Over 12 months, using Netskope's cloud access security broker (CASB) and Deloitte's related advisory services, the company improved network performance by ~15% for end users, deployed agents to over 150,000 endpoints worldwide, and significantly reduced risk by leveraging end user behavior analytics.

Accelerator Award

This award recognizes a Netskope Technology Alliance Partner for an integration project that delivered superior and demonstrable impact for a customer's security transformation journey.

Winner: Okta

Okta, the leading independent identity provider, partnered with Netskope to bring a Fortune 100 Financial Institution a combined security solution using Okta's Employee Lifecycle Management and Netskope's Shadow IT reporting. Netskope and Okta's joint solution allowed them to meet its compliance obligations, have an industry-leading cloud governance program, increase the security posture of more than 200,000 employees, and reduce shadow IT risks on a quarter-over-quarter basis over the past three years.

About Netskope

Netskope, the SASE leader, safely and quickly connects users directly to the internet, any application, and their infrastructure from any device, on or off the network. With CASB, SWG, firewall, and ZTNA built natively in a single platform, the Netskope Security Cloud provides the most granular context, via patented technology, to enable conditional access and user awareness while enforcing zero trust principles across data protection and threat prevention everywhere. Unlike others who force tradeoffs between security and networking, Netskope's global security private cloud provides full compute capabilities at the edge.

Netskope is fast everywhere, data-centric, and cloud smart, all while enabling good digital citizenship and providing a lower total-cost-of-ownership.

Media Contact

Inkhouse for Netskope

[email protected]

SOURCE Netskope