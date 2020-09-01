Netskope Appoints John Martin to Chief Product Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leading security cloud , today announced the appointment of John Martin to Chief Product Officer. In this position, Martin is responsible for leading the product management and technical marketing teams as Netskope redefines data, network and cloud security—a critical role, as more employees and organizations work from home than ever before and face evolving cyber threats.

Martin brings over 20 years of experience to Netskope, with a track record of developing and leading high-performing teams as well as market-defining products in cloud-native, networking and security domains. Most recently, he was senior vice president of product, design, and strategy at Sysdig, where he led the product organizations. In addition, he spent nine years at Riverbed, where he served as senior vice president and general manager of storage delivery and WAN optimization. Martin has also held leadership roles at NetApp and Pindrop.

"I am thrilled to welcome John to the Netskope team," said Sanjay Beri, co-founder and CEO of Netskope. "We could not ask for a more capable, well regarded person to lead product management during the next stage of the company's journey, or someone with more domain expertise. He is a rare leader who can work in the trenches, while serving as a bridge between product and field teams. His leadership and mentorship will be of great value to organizations across the Netskope business."

"The challenges enterprise network and security teams face today are more complex and fast-changing than any other time in history. That means that the bar for excellence in data, network, and cloud security products is ten times higher," said Martin. "Netskope saw this from its inception in 2012 and has designed and built a true security cloud platform for the modern age. As I looked at the company's investments in R&D, the people they have hired, and the customers they sell to, Netskope reminds me of other iconic brands I've had the chance to work with and I'm simply delighted to be joining the world-class team."

Following Gartner's architectural framework for " secure access service edge " (SASE), Netskope is the only company in the market that has addressed shifting demands by combining next-generation SWG capabilities , the world's leading CASB , zero trust secure access , and advanced machine learning to detect unauthorized data exfiltration and advanced threat protection. Netskope delivers inline security services through a carrier-grade, next-generation global infrastructure called Netskope NewEdge . In addition, Netskope's deep understanding of the cloud and data-centric approach empowers security teams with the right balance of protection and speed they need to secure their remote-first workforce and advance their digital transformation journey.

