Netskope Awarded First Ever U.S. Federal Civilian Government SASE Contract led by the United States Patent and Trademark Office

SASE model eliminates perimeter-based secu rity and networking appliances and legacy solutions for Federal Agencies and enables modern access control for Zero Trust adoption

SASE provides agencies with a cloud-based architecture that delivers network and security services to protect users, applications, and data

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , the leader in Security Service Edge (SSE) and Zero Trust, today announced it has been awarded, through SEWP Prime Anacapa Micro and distributor Merlin Cyber, the industry's first Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) U.S. Federal Civilian Government contract in history, led by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This is a significant industry milestone as traditional, perimeter-based approaches to security will no longer work in a mandated cloud-first environment where data can be accessed from anywhere.

Federal agencies are working towards building out a Zero Trust architecture and need an approach centered on securing the network edge. With traditional network perimeters now dissolved, the edge is wherever agencies execute the mission – wherever agency data resides. SASE converges multiple security technologies for web, cloud, data and threat protection, plus cloud-edge networking capabilities, into a scalable, elastic platform that protects users, data and applications everywhere.

USPTO is implementing SASE to achieve the following goals:

Enable broadband conferences to large audiences of teleworkers

Facilitate the adoption of agency-sanctioned cloud-based solutions by increasing performance and eliminating reliance upon USPTO bandwidth

Support the creation and enforcement of USPTO security policies when accessing cloud-based solutions and protect agency assets from the evolving threat landscape

Reduce complexity by using one vendor for Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) as a service

As part of a SASE Cloud Infrastructure, USPTO will also gain the benefits of Netskope Security Service Edge (SSE), a data-centric, cloud-native, and fast security solution with adaptive access and advanced data and threat protection for users anywhere, on any device. SSE is a set of security services that enable a successful SASE architecture, securing people and data in the cloud without degrading user experience. Providing unrivaled visibility, real-time granular controls across an optimized global cloud infrastructure, Netskope will help USPTO security and networking teams in the critical adoption of Zero Trust.

Further, USPTO is implementing Netskope NewEdge , the world's largest, highest-performing security private cloud that powers the inline security services of the Netskope Security Cloud. NewEdge provides customers with unparalleled service coverage, performance, and resilience. Today NewEdge is powered by data centers in nearly 60 regions with new data centers being added every month.

"SASE promises to deliver the necessary networking and security capabilities in the form of cloud-delivered services," said Jamie Holcombe, Chief Information Officer, USPTO. "Many government systems and networks weren't architected for the cloud. Those that haven't yet been modernized were often built to support an on-premise environment, both in terms of IT operations and security. Like most agencies, here at the USPTO we must retire legacy tech and look for integrated, cloud-based solutions – SASE – that augment what we currently operate already have while complementing other new investments to ensure our mission is sustained in a secure way."

Done properly, a SASE model eliminates perimeter-based appliances and legacy solutions. Instead of delivering the traffic to an appliance for security, users connect to the SASE cloud service to safely access and use web services, applications, and data with the consistent enforcement of security policy.

"We are pleased to lead the way with the USPTO and implement the very first civilian agency SASE solution and demonstrate the significant benefits that can be derived from this emerging framework," said Beau Hutto, Vice President, Federal, Netskope. "Legacy, perimeter-based approaches to security are no longer sufficient in a cloud-first environment where data can be accessed from anywhere. The solution is not "more tech." Netskope is ready to help Federal agencies with their progression to cloud and embrace a SASE architecture, regardless of their maturity level, allowing them to do much more with less."

USPTO continues to evolve its technology requirements rapidly to keep up with the requirements of its examiner corps and the public. As the central repository of Patent and Trademark data, fostering innovation is a key requirement for secure fortification of information. Being a large storehouse of information also requires effective use of bandwidth to meet the needs of users and to keep up system performance. "The process of transforming our applications to the cloud coupled with our adoption of Trusted Internet Connection (TIC) 3.0 standards from TIC 2.2 requires realigning our security services to evolve to meet our growing requirements. Most employees telework part or full-time, presenting an additional requirement along with distributed end users from several geographic locations," said Holcombe. "The SASE framework includes all the components needed to secure and route the USPTO's growing networking and security needs."

