Netskope Awarded State of California Software Licensing Program Contract for Security Cloud Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leader in cloud security , today announced it was awarded a Software Licensing Program (SLP) contract by the State of California. The contract enables state and local government agencies in California to purchase the software and services included with the Netskope Security Cloud platform.

Government agencies will now be able to use Netskope's platform and solutions to gain the advantages of cloud services while protecting their users and data. With government agencies increasingly adopting cloud services, they will need threat and data protection across cloud and web services, driven by the performance and speed needed by distributed users and offices.

"By gaining access to Netskope's software and services through the California SLP, state and local governments are now able to protect their cloud and web usage and secure sensitive data for compliance and privacy," said Jason Clark, Chief Strategy Officer at Netskope. "As these agencies are adopting cloud and web services because of the flexibility, scalability, and cost savings that these services provide, Netskope is committed to protecting them along their journey."

Netskope provides a data-centric approach to securing government agencies, following sensitive data to where it is processed and used, from on-premises to cloud and web, or even a hybrid model. Netskope can help government agencies protect users and data from advanced threats, secure confidential files, and manage compliance mandates and requirements for cloud and web. Providing cloud smart capabilities, the company's patented Cloud XD™ technology eliminates blind spots by going deeper than any other security provider to quickly target and control activities across thousands of SaaS and IaaS cloud services and millions of websites. Netskope delivers real-time, cloud-native security without the traditional performance trade-off, based upon one of the world's largest and fastest security network infrastructures, called NewEdge™.

This announcement comes shortly after Netskope achieved FedRAMP authorization for its Security Cloud Platform, further illustrating the company's commitment to protecting government agencies as they move to the cloud.

Beyond the California SLP and FedRAMP, Netskope is committed to security certifications that confirm customer protection. Netskope supports:

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 27018:2014

AICPA SOC 1, 2 and 3

SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3

CSA STAR and CCM 3.1 Security, Trust, Confidentiality and Assurance Registry Self-Assessment

and CCM 3.1 Security, Trust, Confidentiality and Assurance Registry Self-Assessment C5 certifications

Certified privacy practices and controls with TrustArc (formerly TRUSTe)

EU-US Privacy Shield Program

About Netskope

The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and delivers data-centric security from one of the world's largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope.

