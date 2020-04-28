Netskope Canada Expands NewEdge Footprint to Meet Country Demand for Its Security Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its continuing worldwide momentum and expansion, Netskope, the leading security cloud , today announced new technology investments and customers in Canada. The company has opened two new data centers in Montreal and Vancouver and added financial services leader TMX Group to its growing roster of Canadian customers, bringing the number of Canadians protected by the Netskope Security Cloud into the millions. Netskope is supported by the recent participation of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), among others, in the company's $340 million Series-G funding round .

The Netskope Security Cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. No other company on the market has addressed shifting demands by combining next-generation SWG capabilities, the world's leading CASB , zero trust secure access, and advanced machine learning to detect unauthorized data exfiltration and advanced threat protection. Netskope delivers all of this in one true cloud-based platform on the world's largest, most performant and secure cloud network: Netskope NewEdge . In addition, only Netskope understands the cloud and takes a data-centric approach that empowers security teams with the right balance of protection and speed they need to secure their digital transformation journey.

Supporting Quotes

"Having been born and raised in Toronto, it should come as no surprise that Canada is a very important region for Netskope with surging customer interest and growth," said Sanjay Beri, CEO of Netskope. "Ultimately, the expansion we're experiencing at Netskope reflects the incredible momentum we're seeing around the world. The digital transformation imperative is global, and Netskope is leading the way when it comes to securing organizations' data, no matter where their users reside."

"Netskope Canada has experienced tremendous growth in the past few years," said Michael Micone, director of Netskope Canada. "As more and more enterprises evaluate how to move quickly to adapt their security programs to fit the needs of their workforce, I'm delighted to be part of this expansion and focus on this region."

"TMX Group requires a cloud security solution that can scale alongside us as we adapt to meet the evolving needs of our global client base," said Bobby Singh, CTO & CISO at TMX Group. "Netskope offers seamless connectivity for authenticated users, supporting any application and protocol, reducing business risk and simplifying IT infrastructure."

To learn more about the Netskope Security Cloud, with its breadth and depth of offerings, please visit https://www.netskope.com/products .

About Netskope

The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and delivers data-centric security from one of the world's largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope.

Media Contact

Shannon Campbell

Offleash for Netskope

[email protected]

SOURCE Netskope

Related Links

https://www.netskope.com/

