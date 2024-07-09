Netskope Debuts as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE

Thousands of enterprise organizations worldwide trust Netskope to be their strategic SASE provider

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced that Gartner, Inc., has recognized the company as a Leader in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE. Fresh off of Netskope being named a Leader for the third consecutive year in the Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE), this latest market recognition arrives during a period of unprecedented growth for the company, which has surpassed $500 million in annual recurring revenue —outpacing the annual growth of the SASE market—and today is trusted by thousands of customers and tens of millions of users worldwide.

SASE architecture is proving its necessity, especially as work-from-anywhere models create employee expectations of secure, easy, performant access to the SaaS, cloud, web, and private applications needed to run a productive business. At the same time, an associated surge in security threats and performance challenges, as well as new data security risks presented by the adoption of generative AI applications, have stressed legacy technology architectures to the point of ineffectiveness—unable to keep up with the demands of a cloud-first, AI-ready workforce.

As a result, organizations are increasingly choosing SASE architecture as a simple and scalable way to stop threats, prevent unauthorized access to apps and data, and guarantee network performance. According to Gartner, the SASE market will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29%, reaching over $25 billion by 20271. Related to SASE adoption, Gartner also notes that by 2027, "65% of new software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) purchases will be part of a single-vendor SASE offering, an increase from 20% in 2024."2

As an often-recognized market leader in SASE, SSE, and zero trust, Netskope helps organizations address their most critical cloud, SaaS, web, and private application security needs as well as their most persistent network performance challenges, all at once. The Netskope One platform enables both security and infrastructure and operations (I&O) teams to reduce risk, cost, and complexity. Combining SSE , SD-WAN , and Netskope NewEdge infrastructure, Netskope One SASE is the only fully converged SASE offering that can deliver these capabilities using one engine, one client, one gateway, and one network.

"Netskope was built on the idea that a converged approach to security and networking is necessary to address rapid shifts in how teams work, where data resides, and how businesses keep technology secure and optimized," said Sanjay Beri, CEO and Co-Founder, Netskope. "Today, Netskope delivers a complete range of SASE capabilities tailored for various customer sizes and technology environments, ranging from midmarket businesses to large enterprises requiring the advanced SASE capabilities other single-vendor SASE vendors simply can't provide. We are honored to again be recognized by Gartner, and grateful to the partners and customers whose trust we earn every day."

To download a complimentary copy of the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE, visit here .

Netskope earlier this year was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE). The 2024 Magic Quadrant for SSE report showed Netskope to have the highest Ability to Execute and to be furthest in Completeness of Vision. Netskope was also shown to have the highest Ability to Execute and to be furthest in Completeness of Vision in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for SSE report.

Among ongoing validation of its SSE and SASE leadership, Netskope was also recently recognized as a Leader and had the highest score in the Current Offering category in The Forrester Wave™: Security Service Edge Platforms, Q1 2024 report , and in 2023 was recognized as a leader in SSE and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) in IDC MarketScape reports .

To learn more about Netskope and how organizations can solve SASE and zero trust transformation challenges with the Netskope One platform, visit here .

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge, Charlie Winckless, Thomas Lintemuth, Dale Koeppen, 15 April 2024.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE, Andrew Lerner, Neil MacDonald, Jonathan Forest, Charlie Winckless, 3 July 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Netskope

Netskope, a global SASE leader, helps organizations apply zero trust principles and AI/ML innovations to protect data and defend against cyber threats. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope One platform and its patented Zero Trust Engine provide optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Thousands of customers trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain unrivaled visibility into any cloud, SaaS, web, and private application activity—providing security and accelerating performance without compromise. Learn more at netskope.com .

1 Gartner Research: Forecast Analysis: Secure Access Service Edge, Worldwide, October 10, 2023

2 Gartner Research: Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE, July 3, 2024

